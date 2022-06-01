ChangEd Joins the Q2 Partner Marketplace to serve Credit Union and Bank Account Holders with their Debt Repayment

Financial institutions will now have access to an exclusive tool to provide to their consumers in their debt repayment journeys and overall financial goals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChangEd Inc., a leading debt pay off platform, today announced an integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through the Q2 Partner Marketplace, this integration will provide financial institutions (FIs) with the ability to offer customers a tool to better track, manage, and pay off debt.



The Q2 Partner Marketplace allows financial service companies to provide applications to their consumer and small business clients. ChangEd, offered through the Q2 Partner Marketplace, helps consumers build better financial health and develop a healthier relationship with debt.



“The levels of consumer debt well-meaning people carry is crippling the financial goals of millions of Americans,” says Nick Sky, CEO at ChangEd. “To help Americans get out of debt sooner, it is our mission to support borrowers managing their debt with an engaging, transparent, and gamified platform.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Q2. The team there has an immense passion for helping FIs build better digital products for consumers.” says Dan Stelmach, Co-founder of ChangEd. “Financial Institutions will now be offering a tool to support their account holders in their debt repayment and overall financial goals.”



“Many Americans are faced with high debt,” said Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. “We are excited to add ChangEd to the Q2 Partner Marketplace. This solution will enable our customers to help their account holders better manage their debt.”

The benefits of this integration include:

· A fully embedded experience within a mobile banking platform, FI co-branded debt repayment solution

· A unique, differentiated offering in which consumers may easily manage their debt

· Educational resources for consumers so they may take control of their financial future

To learn more about Q2 Innovation Studio’s Partner Marketplace, please visit https://www.q2.com/innovation-studio-active-fi.



About ChangEd

ChangEd is a company supporting Credit Unions, Banks and their consumers with an innovative and engaging platform that changes the way members engage with their financial goals. A company founded by Chicago, Illinois-based brothers Nick Sky and Dan Stelmach, ChangEd, has a proven track record with helping thousands of consumers pay off over $22 Million in debt and manage over $2.4 Billion in loans on the platform to date. The automated and data-driven solution is available for Credit Unions and Banks through the Q2 Marketplace to increase engagement, retention, and acquisition of millennial members. ChangEd is backed by investors like Mark Cuban, FIS, MetLife, and Techstars. Visit business.gochanged.com to learn more.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder–from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.