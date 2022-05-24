Land Sweet Marketing Manager Job and Earn Rewarding LA Dining Gift Card
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Programs; and rewards candidates placed in LA jobs with $500 fine dining gift cards.
Now you can help your friends land sweet jobs...and enjoy finw dining too, simply refer them to Recruiting for Good today!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Land Sweet Marketing Manager Job, complete 90 days of employment; earn Rewarding LA $500 Dining Gift Card.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Candidates are an integral part of our business. We are honored to represent and help them land sweet jobs.."
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards (Rewarding LA Dining $500 Gift Card).
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
