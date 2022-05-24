Brian Nicolas was named the MEAC Tournament's Most Outstanding Performer for the 2022 College Baseball Season.
Coppin State MEAC Champions 2022; Brian Nicolas was named the MEAC Tournament's Most Outstanding Performer for the 2022 College Baseball Season.
LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021/ Collegiate Baseball Player Brian Nicolas was named the MEAC’s Tournament's Most Outstanding Performer for the 2022 baseball season. Coach Sherman Reed, who is in his 12th season at the helm of the program, was named the Most Outstanding Coach. Coppin State Wins the 2022 MEAC Championship.
Brian Nicolas has worked very hard along with all his teammates, specially with Jordan Hamberg, Sebastien Sarabia and Josh Hankins who were also named to the All-Tournament Team in the 2022 MEAC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP accolades. This team effort has been through the whole 2022 baseball season to help clinch a spot or punch their ticket to the NCAA Baseball Collegiate World Series Championship for 2022. According to Baseball Game Recap made on 5/20/2022 3:54:00 PM by Steven Kramer. During the first day or opening day of the 2022 MEAC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP which was on 5/20/22, Delaware State lost Game 2 against Coppin State 15-5. Brian Nicolas drove in five runs as Coppin State's baseball team defeated top-seeded Delaware State, 15-5, on Friday afternoon at Marty Miller Field. Through the MEAC’s Championship Tournament Brian Nicolas has been a great asset for Coppin State on the field in a defensive and offensive way. During the final and 4th championship game of the 2022 NEAC’s Tournament. Nicolas homered in the top of the 7th inning to help close the losing gap within one run and in the top 8th hit a double RBI which helped score 2 runs to close the losing gap within one run. The great effort of Nicolas along with his other team members made it possible for Coppin State to have the victory over Delaware State on 5/21/22 and became the MEAC 2022 CHAMPS.
Nicolas#28 is a Infielder who played 3B for Division I Coppin State University. Nicolas was a middle infielder with the Quakertown Blazers for the 2021 summer season. Nicolas height is 5’8, weighs 185, who throws R/Hits R and is a Senior academically, but has two years left to play baseball in accordance with NCAA rules due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic NCAA new regulation on player extension play time eligibility.
Brian Nicolas who is from Langhorne PA and who is currently playing in the MEAC Collegiate Baseball Conference has made first team conference along with other players for Coppin State University in this 2022 year. Nicolas is playing Division 1 baseball for Coppin State University under the baseball director of Coach Sherman Reed. Brian Nicolas MEAC’s Championship video hitting highlights (https://youtu.be/BXacQAwSY8M) and defensive video highlights (https://youtu.be/8PVbEfGTrl4).
Coppin State University Baseball team known as “The Eagles' with a game record of (24-28) received the MEAC’ s automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Championship; the Selection Show is set for Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2. The victory against Delaware State University 12-18 marked Coppin State’s second baseball title all-time and the Eagles’ first since 1995.
