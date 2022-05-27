“Too many tales of woe, can’t add nuthin to the Blues…”

Can't Add Nuthin to The Blues

Sometimes life throws so much at you that it’s hard to find the space to add anything else to feel sad or Blue about.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gringos have released another new song from their forth coming album, titled Can’t Add Nuthin to The Blues. Written by Lead Guitar and Vocalist, Joseph C. Vaughn, Can’t Add Nuthin to The Blues really describes that very thought that there so much going on around us, that sometimes there is no more that can be to added to “Blue Emotions”. The world is full of crazy ideas and notions and the line gets blurred between the emotional challenges life tosses us each day. And yet through it we manage to realize that what you have going for you isn’t so bad after all. “I’ve got me a good woman and a good guitar, I just want to have some fun, there ain’t no blues around here...”

Joseph C. Vaughn grew up in and around the East St. Louis area. As a young adult, Joe would play in Honky Tonks and Bars with his older brother. That’s where Vaughn cut his teeth on the blues.

Artwork was provided by the artist known as “Poof” aka Kat Vaughn, Joseph’s lovely wife.

The Gringos are proud to be releasing this song on their own label Leer Records and through their publishing company Pack O’ Weddels Publishing.

About:

The idea for The Gringos was the success of Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. Jim Miller brought up the idea to the band he was in, of performing several songs by the Tijuana Brass for an up coming high school talent show back in 1964. One of the members of the band yelled out yeah “What will you call the act, The Gringos?” And the rest as they say... was only the beginning.

In 1970 Miller reformed the band with the members you hear today. Back then, the band was booked and managed by Charles T. Johnston and his company Select Artists Associates. The band became very popular up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

In 1975 the band released their first album independently something almost unheard of back then. But it appeared that band had landed the big deal in 1978 when The Gringos signed with the UA (United Artist) label with their album to be produced by Snuff Garrett and a young songwriter/producer, Steven Dorff Sr.

The timing was bad, the label was sold, and The Gringos Album (Gringo) never was distributed. It was sent straight to the cut out bins in record stores.

The band stopped performing because all the night clubs turned into discos and live music because out of style. Because the members of the band were such good friends, they all remained close over the many years that rolled by and many stayed in music full time.

Jim Miller is a senior manager rep for a window and door product instillation firm. For a time he was in business with Joseph C. Vaughn building homes on Cape Cod. Today Joe Vaughn builds and repairs guitars.

Tyler Newcomb also settled on Cape Cod and continued performing with many bands including his own Tru Blue Big Band and the Cape Cod Community band. Tyler has been in the Security Systems business for many years.

Alan Harkrader became a solo entertainer and performs several nights a week at local pubs in Prescott, Arizona.

Clyde Score because a full time music teacher in Prescott, Arizona, and sometimes performs with Alan. You can catch Clyde singing and playing guitar on the Grand Canyon Rail Road twice a week, Tuesdays and Satrudays.

Lynn “Bush” Tivens stopped playing his trombone after leaving the band, but in 2009 after some medical problems, he decided to get back into playing again. Since his return to making music, Lynn has recorded 4 CD’s. Lynn lives in Los Angeles and handles the band’s business affairs.

There is one missing member and that’s Steve Jones. Steve was the band’s bass player and due to a serious illness, Steve unable to play music any longer. We wish him well as he will always be in our prayers and hearts and a part of The Gringos.

Can't Add Nuthin to The Blues lyric video