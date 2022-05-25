Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,809 in the last 365 days.

Social NFT Marketplace For the Metaverse, Orderinbox, Introduces Multi-Lingual Support

Orderinbox logo white background

Orderinbox logo

Orderinbox has translated their English site into six additional languages, including Turkish, Spanish, French, Chinese, Portuguese, and Russian.

We want to enable creators from across the globe to participate in this inclusive economy.”
— Orderinbox CEO Dogu Taskiran
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Orderinbox, the social NFT marketplace for the metaverse, launched multi-lingual support for its users. As the go-to platform for 1/1 creators and brands, Orderinbox focuses on removing the barrier to entry for creators across the globe who are looking to get into the NFT space.

The platform includes a unique social component known as Orderinbox SNFX™, which relies on smart network effects to help creators build their communities and increase the discoverability of their work. To further their mission of establishing a community-based space, they have translated their English site into six additional languages, including Turkish, Spanish, French, Chinese, Portuguese, and Russian.

“We want to enable creators from across the globe to participate in this inclusive economy,” says Orderinbox CEO Dogu Taskiran.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind, and making the platform accessible to that broader audience starts by offering it to creators in their native language(s). Language should no longer be a barrier to entry into the Web3 and NFT space.”

The company’s plan is to continue expanding their platform’s capabilities to provide user-centric experiences by adding more languages in the future. Orderinbox is home to NFT creators from the US, Canada, Brazil, Turkey, and beyond, who are enjoying tremendous success within this inclusive community.

Visit the platform and marketplace at https://www.orderinbox.com/

---

About Orderinbox
Orderinbox is the Social Commerce Platform for the Metaverse where creators and collectors meet to trade any digital asset (Art, Music, Movie, Sports Cards, Game Assets, Fashion, Intellectual and Digital Property Etc.) secured with blockchain technology, namely NFTs.

We are building the infrastructure for the new creative economy where creators thrive by connecting directly to relevant audiences who can reward them for their work without any centralized control.

Read the Orderinbox Whitepaper: https://blog.orderinbox.com/introducing-orderinbox/

Additional information can be found at: https://www.orderinbox.com/

Septima Yasinowski
Orderinbox
septima@orderinbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Orderinbox Introduces Multi-Lingual Support

You just read:

Social NFT Marketplace For the Metaverse, Orderinbox, Introduces Multi-Lingual Support

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.