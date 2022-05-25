Social NFT Marketplace For the Metaverse, Orderinbox, Introduces Multi-Lingual Support
Orderinbox has translated their English site into six additional languages, including Turkish, Spanish, French, Chinese, Portuguese, and Russian.
We want to enable creators from across the globe to participate in this inclusive economy.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Orderinbox, the social NFT marketplace for the metaverse, launched multi-lingual support for its users. As the go-to platform for 1/1 creators and brands, Orderinbox focuses on removing the barrier to entry for creators across the globe who are looking to get into the NFT space.
The platform includes a unique social component known as Orderinbox SNFX™, which relies on smart network effects to help creators build their communities and increase the discoverability of their work. To further their mission of establishing a community-based space, they have translated their English site into six additional languages, including Turkish, Spanish, French, Chinese, Portuguese, and Russian.
“We want to enable creators from across the globe to participate in this inclusive economy,” says Orderinbox CEO Dogu Taskiran.
“Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind, and making the platform accessible to that broader audience starts by offering it to creators in their native language(s). Language should no longer be a barrier to entry into the Web3 and NFT space.”
The company’s plan is to continue expanding their platform’s capabilities to provide user-centric experiences by adding more languages in the future. Orderinbox is home to NFT creators from the US, Canada, Brazil, Turkey, and beyond, who are enjoying tremendous success within this inclusive community.
About Orderinbox
Orderinbox is the Social Commerce Platform for the Metaverse where creators and collectors meet to trade any digital asset (Art, Music, Movie, Sports Cards, Game Assets, Fashion, Intellectual and Digital Property Etc.) secured with blockchain technology, namely NFTs.
We are building the infrastructure for the new creative economy where creators thrive by connecting directly to relevant audiences who can reward them for their work without any centralized control.
