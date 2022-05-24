Free Webinar on Sales Tax Issues for Contractors May 31

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on May 31 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss sales tax issues for contractors.

Participants will learn when contractors are subject to sales tax, sales tax or labor, and exemptions for certain special situations.

Register for the May 31 webinar here.

The May 31 webinar is part of webinar series the department offers each month. More information is available on our website here.

