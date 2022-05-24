LIFE is Shattering Cycles of Poverty Through Furniture Sponsorship

Volunteer holding distribution banner

Volunteers organizing shipped furniture

Life for Relief and Development in partnership is shipping furniture across the country to uplift those living under the poverty line

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), Furniture Reuse Solutions (FRS), Habitat for Humanity (HFH), and other esteemed non-for-profit organizations are taking gently used furniture to better lives across the country. LIFE is sponsoring the cost of all furniture shipments, which are then used to support different organizations and their programs. These programs build and repair homes, distribute furniture to those in need, and provide rehabilitation services for teens struggling with addiction. This is an ongoing collaboration that has seen millions of dollars in revenue for organizations in partnership with LIFE. The funds allow charities to build and sustain life-changing programs. LIFE's sponsorship is critical in the overall function of these projects.

FRS gets donations of used furniture, frequently from schools or companies that are updating their furnishings, and LIFE sponsors the shipping cost to a nonprofit partner. The costs of shipping and logistics that LIFE provides are a major concern for FRS, HFH, and other charities. Donated furniture requires reliable and secure transportation, and care must be taken to ensure undamaged delivery. The cost of shipment is an investment that protects the interests and valuable resources of all those involved.

‘I would like to express my sincere gratitude to LIFE and FRS, for the multiple donations and delivery of quality furniture to our non-profit organization. As our store continues to expand, we are especially grateful for the delivery of large, high-recurring donations like yours to support our work in the community,” said Karlos Silva, Habitat for Humanity, Restore Manager for Sonoma County.

Habitat for Humanity (HFH) has helped more than 35 million people in 70 countries construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes since its founding in 1976. As of 2013, Habitat was the largest not-for-profit builder in the world. The Boston Consulting Group did an assessment of HFH’s social return on investment (SROI). The assessment found that Habitat’s model of affordable homeownership generates $175,000 worth of benefits to communities.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

