Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,476 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Coffee County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 14th District Attorney Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are independently investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting by deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from an individual threatening suicide. Deputies encountered the man in a vehicle on the Wattendorf Highway Bridge over I-24. The man exited his vehicle with a pistol, later determined to be a paintball training pistol, and fired, striking one deputy. Deputies returned fire, striking the man. That individual is currently being treated in a Nashville hospital. The deputy received a minor injury from the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Coffee County Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.