Lettuce Rejoice: Garden App Campaign Nears Completion
Now is the last chance to take part in the Daily Dirt's IndieGoGo campaign.
The Daily Dirt is going to be the go-to app designed to make life easier for the backyard gardener.”GREENWICH, NY, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now is the last chance to take part in the Daily Dirt’s IndieGoGo campaign. Be a part of history, take home limited edition items, and most importantly, help grow more gardeners.
— Morning Ag Clips Publisher and President Kate Ziehm
Click here to donate.
“The Daily Dirt is going to be the go-to app designed to make life easier for the backyard gardener,” said Morning Ag Clips Publisher and President Kate Ziehm. “Let us give you back your time! No more sifting through online articles.”
This new exciting resource can only be realized with the support of gardeners across the country. Morning Ag Clips has brought thousands of farmers a daily primer on what’s going on in the agriculture industry. Now is the time to provide a similar service for gardeners, but take it one step further by providing educational resources available on-the-go, when they're needed most.
“With the right information, and the right tools, the more likely a gardener will succeed - and keep growing!” said Brittany Jenks, Managing Editor for the Morning Ag Clips. “That’s exactly why this app is so important: it’s going to give gardeners the tools to be successful.”
Let’s skip the scrolling and get back to what matters most: gardening.
Donate to the Daily Dirt today
About the Morning Ag Clips: Morning Ag Clips collects in one place breaking local and national agricultural news every day. Our website and state-by-state e-blast gives millions of farmers, ranchers, industry leaders, advocates, educators, and friends of farming the quick one-two on agriculture happenings. Morning Ag Clips is America’s #1 Daily Ag News Source. Follow the Morning Ag Clips online (www.morningagclips.com), on Twitter (@AgClips), Instagram (@MorningAgClips), and on Facebook (@MorningAgClips nationally plus any of 28 state pages).
Brittany Jenks
Morning Ag Clips / The Daily Dirt
+1 518-222-9493
brittany@morningagclips.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other