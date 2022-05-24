Smart Level Sensor Measures Small Silos & Tiny Tanks
BinMaster's new MCP-100 mini capacitance probe with Bluetooth setup for level measurement in water-based liquid tanks.
I like BinMaster mini capacitance probes since they are easy to install, and I can keep tabs on the levels. We have fun with the color signals during holidays to go along with the spirit of things.”LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While big bins need big sensors, smaller vessels are just as critical for monitoring and measuring. The food industry, water purification plants, and pharmaceutical operations often mix ingredients in smaller amounts stored in tiny tanks and small silos.
— Gulf Coast Brewery Owner
BinMaster’s newest solution is the MCP-100 mini capacitance probe—a compact sensor for level measurement and pressure detection in water-based liquids. This compact point level sensor is easily set up on a phone using Bluetooth. It can output signals to PLCs and existing control systems in a simple manner through IO-link communication.
"Running a brewery, we’re always watching our tanks containing ingredients and beer at different stages in the brewing process,” said the owner of a popular microbrewery on the Gulf Coast. “I decided on BinMaster mini capacitance probes because they are so easy to install, and I can keep tabs on the levels. We also have fun with the color signals during holidays to go along with the spirit of things with our employees.”
These small, but mighty level gauges, include a colorful LED status display which you fully control using your phone and an app through Bluetooth. Install an MCP-100 as a low or high-level detector in a tank. The sensor settings can be adjusted using a phone app. Colors, blinking, and other features can be completely customized for optimal operation.
Mini capacitance sensors are affordable and sanitary with options for 3A or FDA requirements. These MCP-100 sensors can measure levels for many products like milk, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products, purified or process water tanks, or pressure and point-level measurement in all types of soft beverage production.
You can get sanitary 1/2” NPT, 3/4 NPT and G1/2 stainless steel connectors. Hygienic connectors are available in stainless steel 316L ½” NPT, ¾” NPT, and with G1/2 fittings.
Jenny Christensen
BinMaster
+ +1 402-434-9125
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BinMaster Capacitance Probe Level Sensors for Level Measurement