Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,470 in the last 365 days.

Egypt: New Laws Regulating Marriage, Polygamy, and Divorce Proposed

EGYPT, May 23 - Citations are generated automatically from bibliographic data as a convenience, and may not be complete or accurate.

Chicago citation style:

Egypt: New Laws Regulating Marriage, Polygamy, and Divorce Proposed. 2022. Web Page. https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2022-05-23/egypt-new-laws-regulating-marriage-polygamy-and-divorce-proposed/.

APA citation style:

(2022) Egypt: New Laws Regulating Marriage, Polygamy, and Divorce Proposed. [Web Page] Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2022-05-23/egypt-new-laws-regulating-marriage-polygamy-and-divorce-proposed/.

MLA citation style:

Egypt: New Laws Regulating Marriage, Polygamy, and Divorce Proposed. 2022. Web Page. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, <www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2022-05-23/egypt-new-laws-regulating-marriage-polygamy-and-divorce-proposed/>.

You just read:

Egypt: New Laws Regulating Marriage, Polygamy, and Divorce Proposed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.