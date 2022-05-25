Fidelity Bank enhances its corporate lending digitalization strategy with a successful ACP solution rollout

About

Founded in 2004, axefinance is a global software provider focused on lending automation for financial institutions looking for an edge in productivity and customer service for each and every client segment: Retail, SMEs, Corporate, FI, etc. Axe Credit Portal (ACP) is axefinance’s AI-based solution for end-to-end lending digitalization from KYC to loan disbursement and servicing. ACP is available either as a locally hosted or cloud-based software. ACP users experience improved profitability, higher productivity, and increased customer satisfaction while keeping up to date with ever-changing credit regulations and internal policies. axefinance is the trusted partner of global well-renowned banks such as Société Générale, OTP, Fidelity Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Polaris Bank, Bangkok Bank Limited, VIB, VCB etc. To serve efficiently its global and fast-growing customers database, axefinance has offices in Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi & Tunis with local presence in Ottawa, Hanoi, Mumbai, and Lagos

https://www.axefinance.com