Fidelity Bank enhances its corporate lending digitalization strategy with a successful ACP solution rollout
The industry leader in credit digitalization solutions axefinance is proud to announce its partnership with Fidelity Bank to digitalize their corporate lending
We chose axefinance to provide us with this robust and cost-effective solution to optimize our client-centric approach and differentiate our Corporate banking offer.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidelity Bank, a leading Nigerian bank, selected Axe Credit Portal software - ACP - to significantly improve and streamline its end-to-end Corporate credit lifecycle. The bank’s decision to partner with axefinance is part of a wider digital transformation strategy, which has included the launch of several innovative products, presently, axeCorporate Lending, a component of ACP modular software.
— Kevin Ugwuoke, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer at Fidelity Bank
This ground-breaking solution has been successfully implemented across all 250 Fidelity Bank branches, with more than 1800 users benefiting from fully-automated Corporate Lending processes like client onboarding, origination, rating, approval, document management, and facility sanctioning. axeCorporate lending implementation included also a seamless integration with third-party systems to provide a holistic view of all corporate lending activity.
Commenting on the rollout of the corporate lending solution, Kevin Ugwuoke, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer at Fidelity Bank stated that:
" Innovation is at the heart of Fidelity Bank’s strategic framework; the bank is constantly looking for new ways to improve its services and delight its customers. Committed to delivering the best offerings and ensuring that our Corporate Lending activities meet and exceed the highest industry standards, we chose axefinance, a leading technology partner with a well-established global footprint, to provide us with this robust and cost-effective solution to optimize our client-centric approach and differentiate our Corporate banking offer."
For his part, Ferid Knani, Senior Business Development Manager at axefinance said:
" This is another successful ACP rollout confirming our position in Nigeria and the West African region as a leading specialized lending software provider. We are committed to guiding Fidelity Bank to reach best-in-class levels of growth for its corporate lending by enhancing operational efficiency, speeding up processes through very flexible administration tools (workflow engine, business rules engine), empowering better-informed credit decisions, and reaching unmatched corporate customer satisfaction."
Lending digitalization is at the forefront of the industry’s response to overcome this crucial post-pandemic recovery. With this milestone, Fidelity Bank is striking the right balance between corporate lending performance, credit risk mitigation, competitive differentiation, and compliance with ever-changing market regulations.
** About Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 6.5 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. Fidelity was recently recognized as the Best SME Bank in Nigeria in 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards, and has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 Business Day Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.
