Fidelity Bank enhances its corporate lending digitalization strategy with a successful ACP solution rollout

Fidelity Bank and axefinance partnership for corporate lending automation

The industry leader in credit digitalization solutions axefinance is proud to announce its partnership with Fidelity Bank to digitalize their corporate lending

We chose axefinance to provide us with this robust and cost-effective solution to optimize our client-centric approach and differentiate our Corporate banking offer.”
— Kevin Ugwuoke, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer at Fidelity Bank
LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidelity Bank, a leading Nigerian bank, selected Axe Credit Portal software - ACP - to significantly improve and streamline its end-to-end Corporate credit lifecycle. The bank’s decision to partner with axefinance is part of a wider digital transformation strategy, which has included the launch of several innovative products, presently, axeCorporate Lending, a component of ACP modular software.

This ground-breaking solution has been successfully implemented across all 250 Fidelity Bank branches, with more than 1800 users benefiting from fully-automated Corporate Lending processes like client onboarding, origination, rating, approval, document management, and facility sanctioning. axeCorporate lending implementation included also a seamless integration with third-party systems to provide a holistic view of all corporate lending activity.

Commenting on the rollout of the corporate lending solution, Kevin Ugwuoke, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer at Fidelity Bank stated that:
" Innovation is at the heart of Fidelity Bank’s strategic framework; the bank is constantly looking for new ways to improve its services and delight its customers. Committed to delivering the best offerings and ensuring that our Corporate Lending activities meet and exceed the highest industry standards, we chose axefinance, a leading technology partner with a well-established global footprint, to provide us with this robust and cost-effective solution to optimize our client-centric approach and differentiate our Corporate banking offer."

For his part, Ferid Knani, Senior Business Development Manager at axefinance said:
" This is another successful ACP rollout confirming our position in Nigeria and the West African region as a leading specialized lending software provider. We are committed to guiding Fidelity Bank to reach best-in-class levels of growth for its corporate lending by enhancing operational efficiency, speeding up processes through very flexible administration tools (workflow engine, business rules engine), empowering better-informed credit decisions, and reaching unmatched corporate customer satisfaction."

Lending digitalization is at the forefront of the industry’s response to overcome this crucial post-pandemic recovery. With this milestone, Fidelity Bank is striking the right balance between corporate lending performance, credit risk mitigation, competitive differentiation, and compliance with ever-changing market regulations.

** About Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 6.5 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. Fidelity was recently recognized as the Best SME Bank in Nigeria in 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards, and has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 Business Day Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

Imen JGHAM
axefinance
+216 28 989 051
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Axe Credit Portal - ACP - solution by axefinance

You just read:

Fidelity Bank enhances its corporate lending digitalization strategy with a successful ACP solution rollout

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Imen JGHAM
axefinance
+216 28 989 051
Company/Organization
axefinance
Amstelveenseweg 500,
Amsterdam, 1081 KL
Netherlands
+31 20 800 6521
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 2004, axefinance is a global software provider focused on lending automation for financial institutions looking for an edge in productivity and customer service for each and every client segment: Retail, SMEs, Corporate, FI, etc. Axe Credit Portal (ACP) is axefinance’s AI-based solution for end-to-end lending digitalization from KYC to loan disbursement and servicing. ACP is available either as a locally hosted or cloud-based software. ACP users experience improved profitability, higher productivity, and increased customer satisfaction while keeping up to date with ever-changing credit regulations and internal policies. axefinance is the trusted partner of global well-renowned banks such as Société Générale, OTP, Fidelity Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Polaris Bank, Bangkok Bank Limited, VIB, VCB etc. To serve efficiently its global and fast-growing customers database, axefinance has offices in Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi & Tunis with local presence in Ottawa, Hanoi, Mumbai, and Lagos

https://www.axefinance.com

More From This Author
Fidelity Bank enhances its corporate lending digitalization strategy with a successful ACP solution rollout
Maisarah Islamic Banking Services (MIBS) chooses ACP solution for its Retail & Corporate Lending Digital Transformation
View All Stories From This Author