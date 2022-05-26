Envetec Appoints Five New Independent Directors in Preparation for Commercial Launch of GENERATIONS™ CleanTech Solution
Company announces completion of €10 million financing to support commercial launch of Envetec's GENERATIONS™
Our GENERATIONS clean technology is fast emerging as a significant disruptor, helping laboratories rethink sustainability by transforming the way they treat biohazardous laboratory waste at source”BALLINA, CO. TIPPERARY, IRELAND, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited ("Envetec"), the world's first and only cleantech company with a validated technology dedicated to treating and eradicating biohazardous laboratory waste and material, today announced the composition of its new Board, including five independent, non-executive directors whose terms are effective immediately:
— Malcolm Bell
• Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health
• Enda Kenny, Former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) and Head of Government of Ireland
• Eva Pisa, Former Senior Vice President of Roche Diagnostics, and now an independent advisor
• Imogen Joss, Former President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Platts, and now Chair of Grant Thornton UK LLP
• James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab
"We have identified five outstanding independent directors who have the right mix of leadership skills and experience underscored by a genuine, collective passion for advancing best-in-class technologies that benefit the environment and the economy," said Malcolm Bell, Chairman and CEO of Envetec. "Our GENERATIONS technology is fast emerging as a significant disruptor, transforming the way in which we treat biohazardous laboratory waste. With these new additions to the Board, Envetec is strongly positioned across the diagnostic, pharmaceutical, medical device, and food and beverage industries with an opportunity to impact the environmental footprint of the customers we serve."
Envetec New Board Member Bios:
Michael J. Dowling became President and CEO of Northwell Health in 2002, one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States, with $15.5 billion in annual revenue and a total workforce of more than 80,000 employees representing the state’s largest private employer. Before joining Northwell Health in 1995, he was a senior vice president at Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
Enda Kenny was the Taoiseach (Prime Minister and Head of Government of Ireland) from 2011 to 2017. Under his tenure, Ireland became the fastest-growing EU country for four successive years, including significant unemployment and interest rate reductions as well as the country’s credit rating restored, and access to financial markets fully secured.
Eva Pisa is a health diagnostic and biotechnology leader and has extensive leadership experience from start-up to corporate companies, including Roche Diagnostics, where she held several leadership positions between 2007 and 2016. During this period, Ms. Pisa was responsible for global product development, clinical chemistry, and custom biotech for the B2B business.
Imogen Joss spent her executive career in the fintech and commodities sectors, including serving as President of two divisions of S&P Global. Prior to joining S&P Global in 2014, Ms. Joss worked for the London Stock Exchange for over 10 years in various senior commercial roles. She currently serves as Chair of Grant Thornton UK LLP.
James Connelly became the CEO of My Green Lab in 2020, a non-profit organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. My Green Lab has helped tens of thousands of people make a positive change to their work and create a culture of sustainability in the lab. Over his career, Mr. Connelly has consulted with and developed sustainability programs for some of the world's largest companies and institutions.
ABOUT ENVETEC GENERATIONS™[1]
GENERATIONS breakthrough technology safely treats biohazardous waste and materials including plastics, glass, PPE, sharps containers, and other general laboratory consumables on-site.
The patented GENERATIONS technology simultaneously shreds and disinfects infectious waste and materials directly at the source which can then be recycled. GENERATIONS, which is non-thermal and utilizes a proprietary biodegradable chemical, converts biohazardous waste into a confetti-like material that is entirely safe to handle and transport for recycling. GENERATIONS is designed to help laboratories begin phasing out today’s unsustainable activities, including incineration, autoclaving, landfill, and the public health risk associated with the transportation of biohazardous waste.
ABOUT ENVETEC SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES
Envetec’s vision is to create clean change with the world’s first validated clean technology for the treatment and sustainable repurposing of biohazardous laboratory waste materials at source, significantly reducing dependency on landfill, incineration, road haul and autoclaving. The commercial launch of the Envetec GENERATIONS technology follows significant investment spanning 10 years of research and development. Laboratories currently have no choice but to generate biohazardous waste [2]. Our mission is to transform those choices by enabling laboratories to move towards zero waste.
[1] GENERATIONS is the subject of Trademark Applications in the EU, UK, US and Japan
[2] As evidenced by a recent report from the World Health Organization published in February 2022, highlighting the strain of managing tonnes of medical waste with existing healthcare waste management systems.
Sunny Uberoi
Envetec Sustainable Technologies
+1 917 747 2018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn