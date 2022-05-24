Ubunye Holdings announce the appointment of BTSA as the distributor of the ‘Ubunye Suite of Products’ in America.

BTSA distributor of Ubunye suite of products Left to Right: Ryan Jones, James Dufresne, Brent Hoskins and Brian Young Members of the influential Pro Dealer Group, part of the BTA

Ubunye is pleased to announce the launch of Business Technology Solutions Americas LLC, as distributor and support of the Ubunye suite of products in America.

Establishing the partnership with BTSA, as a the distributor of Ubunye products in America, was a vital step forward for our future plans for the business in this growing market for our products.” — Brian Young, Head of Business Development for Europe and America for Ubunye

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubuyne’s first product, ScannerVision™ had a small footprint in Central and North America and with the addition of key new features, competitive pricing and licencing model, it has established a great reputation. As more dealers and end users started to benefit from the product range, and with a growing number of successful installations across America, combined with Ubunye’s global training and partnership programs, the time was right to find a partner with the knowledge, skillset and passion to provide local access to partners and to become the custodian of all Ubunye products in America.

BTSA provides sales, support and training for dealers on a suite of products – ScannerVision™, aivika and DocVolante. These products provide dealers with a competitive edge by being able to capture, process, store and manage documents, whether they are paper or digital, while having the assurance that there is direct support by the developers of the software.

BTSA will rely on the dealer’s and reseller’s in-depth knowledge of their local market to drive sales and in turn, they will rely on BTSA to provide them with the training and support necessary to be successful doing this. Having the right relationships in place with local dealers and resellers that are passionate about the products and understanding the key value and benefits they offer is a recipe for success. Therefore, the key focus for BTSA is to ensure that the dealers have the support and training to tailor the software solutions to their target market.

Ryan Jones, CEO of BTSA added, “We are excited about this partnership with Ubunye! Bringing these world class products to the market in America will provide dealers and resellers an excellent tool to increase sales revenue during a time when supply chain issues are causing havoc in the hardware space. We look forward to providing quality products and service to our future and current partners in this market.”

Rene Brunt, CEO of Ubunye commented, “Each region around the world comes with its own regulations around trading, taxes, currencies, permits and contracts etc. America is no different, so having BTSA as a distributor adds great value and service to everyone involved. ‘Dealers buying from an American company in American Dollars’ is an important consideration for building long term relationships at a local level”

BTSA was officially launched at the Pro Dealer Group meeting in Sebasco, Maine 19th – 21st May 2022 – Attended by Brian Young (Ubunye), Ryan Jones and James Dufresne (BTSA) hosted by Brent Hoskins (BTA)

The Pro Dealer Group is part of the BTA – Is a dedicated network of influential dealers and resellers across America – a perfect audience for the unveiling of BTSA and the Ubunye Software Suite

Ubunye Holdings are the developers of ScannerVision, aivika and Docvolante and was established over a decade ago by Founder and CEO, Rene Brunt. With offices around the world and a network of partners and resellers. Supporting a number of hardware vendors, we are pleased to announce this new market and building on the existing recent successes in sales and support across America. (for more information about Ubunye Holdings, please visit https://ubunye.com/ or email to bps@ubunye.com)

For more information regarding BTSA and the product suite, please visit: https://www.btsa.tech