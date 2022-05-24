Neeraj Isaac of Hallmark Health Care Solutions Named Among Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software

As chief technology officer for the groundbreaking HIT firm, Isaac’s accomplishments have earned prestigious recognition from The Healthcare Technology Report.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neeraj Isaac, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), has been named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report . Each year, the publication awards this distinction to female leaders who are instrumental in advancing the healthcare industry through cutting-edge technologies.Isaac, who was selected for the Top 25 honor among hundreds of nominations, has joined an impressive roster of women who have received this recognition in previous years. Past honorees include healthcare technology leaders at such firms as Johnson & Johnson, Humana, Microsoft, GE Healthcare, and others.“Under Neeraj Isaac’s leadership as Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Hallmark Health Care Solutions has brought multiple cloud-based solutions to market, including a patented provider compensation solution she co-created,” say the authors of this year’s list. Representing some of the brightest minds in the healthcare technology industry, each Top 25 awardee was selected based on the scope of her experience, professional milestones achieved, and contributions to her organization and the broader healthcare industry. “What they [all] have in common is their track record of leading their teams in producing exceptional results,” according to The Healthcare Technology Report.“I am honored to receive this Top 25 distinction, which reinforces the importance of our mission – to provide industry-leading technology that solves administrative challenges in healthcare,” says Isaac. “Through our secure, cloud-based platforms, we are addressing the needs of the future by helping our clients optimize resources, drive savings, and produce more value than they thought possible.”Since co-founding HHCS in 2010, Isaac’s vision, expertise, and extensive domain knowledge have been integral to the company’s ability to scale and expand while experiencing rapid growth. HHCS currently ranks No. 318 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Private Companies, and under Isaac’s leadership, the firm has brought multiple cloud-based solutions to market. These solutions include Heisenberg II Physician Compensation – a patented, industry-leading software platform Isaac co-created – as well as Heisenberg II Contract Management, Einstein II Internal Resource Pool, and Einstein II Vendor Managed Solution & Support.From business intelligence and analytics to data warehousing, cross-platform mobile applications, and advanced web applications, Isaac has a successful, 30-year track record of developing technology strategies and solutions in global markets. With Isaac at the helm of technology development, HHCS has earned SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certifications, as well as Microsoft Gold Partner status. These achievements underscore a steadfast commitment to the highest security and performance standards.To learn more about HHCS, its leadership, and its software solutions, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com ###