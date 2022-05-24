Drywall Repair Company PatchMaster Launches New Location in Southeast Denver
Local entrepreneur invests in a drywall repair franchise after distinguished career in the U.S. military.CASTLE PINES, CO, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drywall repair company PatchMaster, today announces a new location in Castle Pines, Colorado, headed by former Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer Robert Lattu. Known for his excellence in strategic planning and operational execution, Lattu plans to leverage his mission-driven laser focus to bring high-quality drywall repair to the residents of southeast Denver.
Having owned multiple homes in the past, Lattu recognizes the ongoing needs of homeowners and the valuable opportunity a PatchMaster franchise opportunity would bring to the Colorado market and his professional and personal life.
"Providing the best opportunities available for my family has always been my main purpose. I see being a PatchMaster franchise owner as a path to financial freedom and a way to demonstrate positive leadership examples to them in a way I couldn't in the military," said Lattu.
Owning a small business has been a long-time goal for Lattu, and the support of PatchMaster's proven business model and national brand recognition drove Lattu's decision to move forward as a business owner in the drywall repair market in Colorado.
"We are always proud to have a military member become part of the PatchMaster family. I look forward to watching Robert's growth as he brings his leadership skills and work ethic to his territory," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
Based in Castle Pines, Colorado, PatchMaster Serving Southeast Denver offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in your home or office. In addition to raising his daughters, Lattu enjoys cycling, running, and what the Lattu family calls "drive-by tourism."
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing expenses include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. In addition, franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management. For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
Samantha Goddard
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900 ext. 406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn