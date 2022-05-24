Microsurfacing Project Set to Begin This Week in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a microsurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 15 in Cogan House, Lewis, and Jackson Townships, and Route 184 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.

On Wednesday, May 25, the contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation, will begin work on the microsurfacing project which will take place at the following locations:

• Route 15 northbound structure over Route 14 at Trout Run in Lewis Township.

• Route 15 northbound and southbound structures over Route 4011 (Cogan House exit) in Cogan House Township.

• Route 15 northbound and southbound structures over Route 284 in Jackson Township.

• Route 15 northbound and southbound microsurfacing between the Trout Run exit in Lewis Township to the Buttonwood exit in Jackson Township.

• Route 184 (near the Fry Bros Turkey Ranch family restaurant) in Cogan House Township, microsurfacing on both sides of the structure.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $2.576,627 microsurfacing project. Work includes paved approaches at five structures, epoxy surface treatment on five bridge decks, milled rumble strips, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by October of 2022, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###

