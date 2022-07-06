PixelPlex Shares an Update on Accessible Web Development and Design Services
Accessible web design is an important tool nowadays. PixelPlex ensures businesses keep up with the web accessibility guidelines while meeting their other needs.NEW YORK, NY, US, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a software company based in New York offering web design and development services, has shared an update on its accessible web design services. Accessibility continues to be a sensitive and critical aspect of business websites in ensuring equal access to products and services, higher engagement, and conversion rates.
Accessible sites ensure that all web users seamlessly access a website using assistive technology tools. It also provides alternative browsing options that make navigation easier for all persons, whether they have any kind of impairment or not.
PixelPlex focuses on designing the user interface and experience features that meet the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) demands. The company offers web accessibility design services that help make all web pages universally comprehensible, making it easy to browse with features specifically tailored to assist people with various disabilities, including hearing, visual, cognitive, and motor impairments.
These features include offering alternative text for audio and video elements, proper color contrast, page hierarchy and structure, non-text content descriptions, and many others. The company’s continued focus on web design accessibility arises from the demand for the service. Businesses are seeking to build more accommodative sites to keep up with the web design standards and meet business-specific needs. The company takes a customer-first approach in developing its solutions that ensure a balance between web design and accessibility regulations.
These solutions include thorough website accessibility audits, design and development, and end product certification and audit. The development team strives to ensure that each website they design and develop has all the resources and tools to make browsing easier for all web users. It doesn’t matter if a client is aware of the accessibility guidelines and is only looking for consultation services or if they are entirely new to accessible design standards. The team meets clients where they are and builds a roadmap to help achieve fully accessible sites.
Clients wishing to build accessible websites or audit existing products to get expert recommendations can reach out to PixelPlex to get high-quality services fast.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is an established software development and consulting company with a reputable track record of offering innovative technology solutions for clients. They also provide various development and consultation solutions in blockchain, AI, ML, IoT, VR/AR, web, and mobile apps.
Alexei Dulub
PixelPlex
+1 646 490 0772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn