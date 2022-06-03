PixelPlex Reveals CryptoAPI, a consistent API to connect dApps to Blockchain Networks
PixelPlex’s Crypto API helps developers, and businesses access blockchain networks in the most seamless way possible.NEW YORK, NY, US, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a company with an intricate understanding of blockchain technology, sheds more light on CryptoAPI. The company explains that this blockchain API helps users to link their dApps to the blockchain network in an instant, without paying any commission.
PixelPlex believes that accessing blockchain networks should be a seamless process, as such, it developed the crypto API to connect decentralized applications to blockchain directly. This in turn prevents traditional issues like unwanted infrastructure and server expenses; recurring code and libs updates; managing a dedicated blockchain team to regular revision; lack of token transaction information.
Irrespective of the complexity of a user’s business logic, or the domain specifics of a target domain, CryptoAPI enables dApps to run effectively. This can help businesses focus more on major app logic development; saves time; helps to retrieve important blockchain details; creating a well-laid out interface of structured and parsed data.
Alexei Dulub, PixelPlex CEO, notes that capitalizing on Crypto API can initiate the lightbulb moment needed by both large businesses and individual developers to create an intuitive product that can make them stand out.
The solution is universally stable for users, enabling an instant connection between distributed infrastructure endpoints. It's also built to scale for enterprises, and as such, guaranteed to be fitting for highly ambitious startups.
PixelPlex has the numbers to back up claims that CryptoAPI stands out from other competitors. These include 6 TB data storage; 190 MB/s disk read/write speed; 99.9% uptime; 500k tokens indexed; and 180 ms as average time to first byte.
PixelPlex closely monitors new arrivals within the cryptocurrency API marketplace. And to ensure that it always stands above competitors, the company regularly upgrades its solution.
The company has executed an array of projects with this solution, some of which include CoinFlip, a solution that converts cryptocurrencies into cash.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a leading next-gen blockchain-based solution provider that has developed over 450 solutions within a decade of existence. Amongst its products are two unicorns, and several solutions that have brought multi-million dollar profits to businesses.
Alexei Dulub
PixelPlex
+1 646-490-0772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn