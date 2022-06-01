PixelPlex Launches DocFlow for Easing Document Management Processes
PixelPlex’s document management system helps enterprises to digitize traditional paperwork routines using features inherent in blockchain technology.NEW YORK, NY, US, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a user-centric software development company with special expertise in blockchain technology, provides more information about its blockchain-powered document management system called DocFlow.
This blockchain record keeping solution is built on Hyperledger technology, and it's effective in digitizing an entire paperwork process. The technology is centered upon an advanced smart contract mechanism that guarantees top-notch authenticity and data security.
PixelPlex identifies noteworthy problems inherent in traditional document management systems development, some of which entail the risk of compromising internal workflow and data security; time-consuming routines; and the risk of data breach from third-party integrations. It then creates a blockchain-powered system that prevents these issues.
DocFlow has several features that enables it to deliver on its mandate, some of which include web UI for administrators; a database on a blockchain network; a hack-proof gateway for data access; and an interface for storing and accessing documents.
On PixelPlex’s website, there is a highlighted three-word mantra for the solution. These are Track; Trust; and Accelerate–showing the core experiences users will benefit from using DocFlow.
Since its inception, DocFlow has found noteworthy applications in the following industries: legal; finance; insurance; logistics; engineering; energy; healthcare; e-commerce; telecommunication; and real estate.
Whether it's a disruptive startup or global enterprise, PixelPlex noted that DocFlow can help speed up routine processes of any domain.
In onboarding a new user, PixelPlex first initiates DocFlow from the blockchain network’s side, then it initiates the solution from the user’s company side. Once done, it registers admins and users and then integrates third-party services if necessary. After which, users can start working on the documents. The admin can invite, manage, and remove users.
PixelPlex is currently making new updates to the solution to ensure that it applies to desktop and mobile applications. There’s also an effort to provide gateways with traffic certification support and blockchain data confirmation.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is an intuitive company that has achieved multi-dimensional feats with blockchain technology. It has won multiple awards for its rare display of excellence and currently stands tall as an authority in blockchain technology.
