PixelPlex Gives More Insights About Its Arbitrage Bot
PixelPlex’s crypto arbitrage bot enables users to get the best out of crypto platforms.NEW YORK, NY, US, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a noteworthy tech innovator, discusses crypto arbitrage opportunities, and how its services can help enterprises benefit.
PixelPlex further explains that its crypto arbitrage bot is designed to help enterprises maximize their market earnings, irrespective of their commercial purpose. Features inherent in the bot include a fully-functioning trendy platform; scalable design & architecture; quick rollout; and a host of other reliable cornerstone features.
Through its fully functionally sound and slick arbitrage bots, PixelPlex helps businesses to alternate yield channels, improve trade execution strategies; optimize investment returns; and make quick profit deals. Irrespective of its client’s tech-savviness, the bot is easy to use. Professions that’ll benefit the most from this solution are individual investors; finance businesses; amateur and professional traders; and market makers.
Viktor Pulyak, the CTO of PixelPlex, noted that through process automation, smart algorithms, and unfiltered access to major exchange platforms, its arbitrage bot helps to detect profitable opportunities in ways never before seen. Beyond these, PixelPlex’s dedicated team can help achieve extra investment value by customizing the bot’s proprietary algorithms to suit business’s goals.
PixelPlex also provides integration to multiple well-grounded crypto exchanges and can add currencies and platforms within the solution. The company also expresses its readiness to add proprietary mechanisms so its clientele can enjoy desired logic extensions.
The crypto arbitrage bot has an easy onboarding process that starts from login and authorization; strategy setting and customization; parameter-based profit orders execution; opportunity detection; and further order research. The bot is particularly appealing to clients for its wide application & seamless support; operational safety; and slick UI/UX.
PixelPlex has made notable customized solutions around its crypto bot, some of which include an international multi-exchange crypto arbitrage bot; and a full-blown crypto trading platform upon a built-in arbitrage bot.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a software development and consulting company with an apt knowledge of building complex and simple solutions that aligns with all regional regulations and security standards.
Alexei Dulub
PixelPlex
+1 646 490 0772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn