Vibrant’s GRE Complete Course is All Learners Need to Ace the GRE

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers’ GRE Complete Course is a power-packed combo that includes five essential books to help test-takers prepare thoroughly for the GRE. By practicing with this combo, test-takers will be equipped with all the prep they need to score high on the GRE.

GRE Complete Course comprises five GRE prep books that will help test-takers prepare for the style and type of questions asked in the analytical writing, quantitative reasoning, and verbal reasoning sections of the GRE. In addition to testing section-specific questions, this combo also provides learners with the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the entire GRE test.

BOOK 1: 6 Practice Tests for the GRE

6 Practice Tests for the GRE provides test-takers with the opportunity to practice in simulated GRE-style conditions. This practice guide includes 6 full-length practice tests with over 480 practice questions that cover the exact style and format of the quantitative reasoning and verbal reasoning questions that appear in the GRE. With this book, test-takers will gain ample practice for the core math content areas and verbal reasoning question types that appear on the GRE.

BOOK 2: GRE Analytical Writing: Solutions To The Real Essay Topics – Book 2

GRE Analytical Writing: Solutions To The Real Essay Topics – Book 2 includes 72 Solved Issue and Argument topics from the official pool of GRE Issue and Argument topics. With this guide, test-takers will be equipped with all the practice they need to turn in a high-scoring essay. Each Issue and Argument task comes with detailed essay-writing strategies and sample essays that will help test-takers to break down the components of the essays and learn what it takes to write well-thought-out essays.

BOOK 3: GRE Master Wordlist: 1535 Words for Verbal Mastery

Acquiring and retaining a good vocabulary is what all GRE test-takers need to perform well in the verbal reasoning section of the GRE. This GRE vocabulary guide includes all the essential 1535 words that appear most frequently on the GRE. Arranged alphabetically, this book also includes the meaning, pronunciation, synonyms, antonyms, and sample sentences so that test-takers are able to gain a 360° understanding of GRE vocabulary words. Readers' Favorite says: “GRE Master Wordlist: 1535 Words for Verbal Mastery by Vibrant Publishers is a handy manual for all those readers who are preparing for their GRE exam and need to master the GRE vocabulary.”

BOOK 4: GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions

When it comes to thorough practice of the core quant concepts, GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme has it all: 520 quantitative reasoning questions, detailed answer explanations, and 10 timed practice tests for simulated GRE practice. This guide to the quantitative reasoning section includes Numeric Entry, Multiple Choice Single Answer, Multiple Choice Multiple Answer, Data Analysis, and Quantitative Comparison Questions, based on the core math content areas tested in the GRE—Algebra, Geometry, Arithmetic, & Data Analysis. With this book, learners will be able to allay their test anxiety and ensure that their performance is flawless on the test day.

BOOK 5: GRE Verbal Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions

GRE Verbal Reasoning Supreme is a handy manual that will assist test-takers in preparing for all the types of questions asked in the verbal reasoning section of the GRE. This exhaustive verbal reasoning guide includes 695 verbal reasoning questions in all the question types—reading comprehension, text completion, and sentence equivalence. Additionally, the 3 full-length practice tests included in this book will familiarize test-takers with the style, format, and layout of the verbal reasoning section, so that the chances of error and confusion are minimized on the test day. As K.C Finn, a reviewer from Readers’ Favorite says: “GRE Verbal Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide with Practice Questions is a catch-all guide for teachers, tutors, and especially students looking to hone and perfect their skills before the big exam."

With comprehensive practice questions, detailed answer explanations, solved examples, and sample essays, GRE Complete Course is a one-stop shop for GRE test-takers who want a complete, thorough, and exhaustive GRE test prep resource.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

GRE Complete Course is part of Vibrant’s Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

