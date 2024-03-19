This newly launched book receives praise from Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and Sadhguru

‘India’s Road To Transformation: Why Leadership Matters’ tracks the growth trajectory of India and explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformational leadership. Professors Jagdish Sheth and Gyanendra Singh, authors of India’s Road To Transformation: Why Leadership Matters

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. Jagdish Sheth along with his lifelong friend Gyanendra Singh (1945-2024) has laid down the intricacies of India’s development from the post-independence era to the present. ‘India’s Road To Transformation: Why Leadership Matters’ was launched on March 16, 2024.

The book is an exceptional account of India as an emerging superpower and how it went from being a closed economy during Jawaharlal Nehru’s reign to an internationally flourishing one in the current scenario. The book’s central message revolves around the cruciality of having pragmatic leadership at the helm of a country.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries in India says, “In this compelling exposition of India’s Road to Transformation, Prof Sheth, along with his co-author Gyanendra Singh, has chronicled the nation's remarkable rise from a fledgling state struggling to find its feet to a flourishing economic powerhouse that is making its mark on the global stage. He also identifies the factors that are critical to sustaining this rise and ensuring its prosperity benefits every citizen. I strongly recommend this book to Indian and foreign readers. "

The authors have kept the book easy to understand for everyone, backing up all the data from trusted sources like PwC reports and IMF. The book juxtaposes the rapid and impressive development of countries like China, South Korea, Turkey, Germany, Singapore, and the United States. By giving examples of the exemplary leadership of Deng Xiaoping, Park Chung Hee, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Helmut Kohl, Lee Kuan Yew, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin Roosevelt, the authors paint a promising picture of India’s similar transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even before its release, the book has received praise from leaders like Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, and Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

“India’s Road to Transformation is a spellbinding story of India’s transformation from a low-tech to a high-tech nation and from a domestically isolated to a globally integrated economy. India is destined to become the third largest economy in the world as it becomes a global sourcing destination for global enterprises. It is also destined to become the service capital of the world. Professor Sheth and Mr Singh are master storytellers!” - Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

“As India gets globally integrated, its ancient wisdom is also spreading all over the world ranging from yoga and meditation to inner engineering. My congratulations to Professor Sheth and Mr. Gyanendra Singh for documenting the role of leadership in transforming India to become the third-largest economy in the world.” - Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation.

The book can be purchased from this link - https://www.vibrantpublishers.com/products/india-s-road-to-transformation-why-leadership-matters

About the authors

Dr. Jagdish Sheth is Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Business at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University and is globally known for his scholarly contributions to consumer behavior, relationship marketing, competitive strategy, and geopolitical analysis. Dr. Sheth has been on the board of several companies including Norstan, Pacwest-Telecom, Cryocell International, Shasun Drugs and Chemicals, and WIPRO Limited. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Academy of Indian Marketing (AIM) which supports research and scholarship among Indian scholars in marketing and management.

Gyanendra Singh was a former P&G executive, Managing Partner at The Partnering Group and Director of the Center for Retail Management at the Kellogg School of Management. His initial career in R&D led to two patents and new products. This was followed by a marketing and management systems career, during which his strategic insights led to many concepts of Category Management. He has authored many articles and books and advised multinationals across the globe— from Argentina to Russia. Subsequently, his work has focused on change management within large organizations, including national transformation.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house with its Asia operations based in Mumbai, India. It started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Book Title: India’s Road To Transformation: Why Leadership Matters

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-227-3, Hardback - 978-1-63651-228-0, E-Book - 978-1-63651-229-7

