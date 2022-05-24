ZTE Announces OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 Conformant Program
ZTE, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has obtained OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 conformance with the assistance of CAICT.SAN FRANCISCO, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZTE, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has obtained OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 conformance with the assistance of CAICT. This third-party certification is a landmark in expressing both dedication to excellent in process management and leadership in open source by a Chinese multi-national company.
“ZTE operates in over 160 countries and serves one fourth of the world’s population with current and next-generation technology solutions,” says Xiang Shuming, Director of Compliance and Security Governance, ZTE. “Open source is a pivotal part of our ability to innovate, and we are committed to being at the forefront of management as well as development in this field. We are proud to announce our OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 certification and we look forward to continuing to work with CAICT and the OpenChain Project in the years ahead.”
“CAICT began our OpenChain third-party certification project in Q1 2022 as an official partner of the OpenChain Project,” says Guo Xue, Deputy director , CAICT. “ZTE is the fourth company – and the largest so far – that we have collaborated with in certification. We are deeply appreciative both of their commitment to excellence in open source, and with the spirit of community that ZTE and other recent Chinese conformant organizations have expressed. Chinese companies have always been significantly engaged with open source, and we are entering a new era of global leadership.”
“It has been an exceptional year for the OpenChain Project in China. We have strong leadership from OpenChain board member companies like OPPO, Haiwei and HONOR, and a fantastic community with 220 participants,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Working with CAICT and with all types of other contributor in our China Work Group has been both productive and rewarding. Today’s announcement regarding ZTE conformance is part of this story, and it is a lighthouse to help inspire companies inside China and far beyond its borders. We are grateful for all the work that has been done, and we look forward to all the work we will do together in the years ahead.”
About the OpenChain Project
The OpenChain Project maintains the International Standard for open source license compliance. This allows companies of all sizes and in all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program. This is an open standard and all parties are welcome to engage with our community, to share their knowledge, and to contribute to the future of our standard.
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world’s top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.
Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
