Reviva Labs launches its collaboration with ExpertVoice

Reviva Labs is working with ExpertVoice to extend its education and training to store employees and industry professionals.

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early May, Reviva Labs debuted its collaboration with ExpertVoice, the world’s largest advocacy marketing platform powered by experts. Reviva is working with ExpertVoice to extend its education and training to store employees and industry professionals – rewarding participants with exclusive opportunities and incentive pricing.

ExpertVoice provides more than one million experts with the opportunity to amplify their expertise and improve the recommendations they give to friends, family, and customers. The platform gathers the most influential, trusted advocates, amplifies their recommendations, and puts their recommendations to work on behalf of the world’s top brands to increase sales to consumers.

“ExpertVoice allows us to engage with store employees and others to expand their knowledge of Reviva and our products with quick tutorials and follow-up questions,” said Nancy Reimer, Reviva’s Director of Education and Training. “Associates can receive free or discounted products to experience Reviva products so they can in turn recommend Reviva based on their own positive results.”

Even the savviest skin care shopper occasionally needs help as they browse store aisles. The firsthand product knowledge and access to hands-on experience will improve the strength and integrity of recommendations experts give to consumers. Working together Reviva Labs and ExpertVoice will empower store associates to learn more about Reviva’s products to create enthusiastic brand advocates.

If you work in retail or the health and beauty industry and are the type of person who gets asked for recommendations on what to buy, then you may qualify as an expert. To start your journey, visit www.revivalabs.com/expertvoice and complete the sign-up process.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

About ExpertVoice

Expertvoice has built the world’s largest community of influential category experts, connecting them with the world’s top brands to create a new breed of buying experience — one that is informed, genuine and mutually beneficial. Expertvoice’s community of more than a million experts is comprised of industry professionals, category opinion leaders, online influencers and passionate retail sales associates who are actively sought out for trusted recommendations on what to buy. To learn more about Expertvoice and how its rapidly growing community of brands and experts are transforming today’s buying experience, visit expertvoice.com

