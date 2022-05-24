Teonna Woolford, and Sickle Cell Reproductive Education Directive leading way for high-quality reproductive health care.
ABOUT Sickle Cell Reproductive Education Directive
Sickle Cell Reproductive Education Directive (SC RED) was conceptualized in 2020 and established as a 501c3 nonprofit on April 8th, 2021. Our co-founder and CEO, Teonna Woolford sought to create the organization because she felt defeated by fertility struggles after a bone marrow transplant. When researching and seeking resources for fertility preservation, she found very little information about fertility and sickle cell and no resources to help pay for the costly procedure.
Teonna reached out to Dr. Lydia Pecker, a pediatric hematologist, about starting an organization that could provide fertility preservation grants to sickle cell warriors undergoing curative therapies. Dr. Pecker, whose research areas include fertility and reproductive health of sickle cell patients, was excited to hear Teonna’s vision and agreed much more needed to be done to improve both policies and health care practices.
World-renowned hematologist Dr. Kim Smith-Whitley joined the cause after meeting Teonna at a conference where she presented on the reproductive health needs at different stages of life. Together these three powerful women founded an organization that advocates for high quality reproductive health care for individuals living with all types of sickle cell disease.
Teonna Woolford joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Teonna Woolford discusses the newest offerings of Sickle Cell Reproductive Education Directive, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Teonna Woolford joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Teonna Woolford was amazing. The success of Sickle Cell Reproductive Education Directive is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Teonna Woolford on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, "It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Sickle Cell Reproductive Education Directive."
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.
