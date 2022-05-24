Hemisphere GNSS Introduces Knuckle Boom and Swing Boom Support for Machine Control Applications
The opportunity to introduce a solution that supports excavators equipped with knuckle boom is a very important achievement for our organization.”CHIBA, JAPAN, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. announces expanded features for its GradeMetrix® excavator solutions. Hemisphere has added support for knuckle boom and swing boom excavators as part of their GradeMetrix 3D Excavator solution. These additional feature sets unlock enormous potential for GradeMetrix® excavators, especially in the compact excavator market. “Hemisphere recognizes that machine control technology for compact excavators has been an underserved audience globally,” states Miles Ware, VP of Marketing. “Based on direct feedback from our global machine control partners, and endless hours of testing, we are excited to introduce these options that will further enhance the available ROI for our customers.”
“Hemisphere’s commitment to globally expand the access to machine control technology continues to be a key component of our growth strategy,” said Farlin Halsey, President & CEO of Hemisphere GNSS. “Our strategy to combine best- in-class GNSS technology, with modern, efficient and intuitive features, further advances our efforts to make machine control technology available to the global construction community, including key customers like Iwasaki.”
“Iwasaki and Hemisphere have a great partnership and we look forward to empowering additional productivity solutions together,” says Satoshi Furuguchi, CEO of Iwasaki Co., Ltd.
Hemisphere will make knuckle boom and swing boom options available in several of its new GradeMetrix® excavator kits. Existing GradeMetrix® excavator customers will have an option to add this feature to their current systems via an additional cable and sensor package available from their authorized GradeMetrix® dealer.
To learn more please come by booth E-11at the CSPI trade show in Chiba, Japan.
