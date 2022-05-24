Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,610 in the last 365 days.

Hemisphere GNSS Introduces Knuckle Boom and Swing Boom Support for Machine Control Applications

Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement (CSPI) Expo.

The opportunity to introduce a solution that supports excavators equipped with knuckle boom is a very important achievement for our organization.”
— Satoshi Furuguchi, CEO of Iwasaki Co., Ltd.
CHIBA, JAPAN, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. announces expanded features for its GradeMetrix® excavator solutions. Hemisphere has added support for knuckle boom and swing boom excavators as part of their GradeMetrix 3D Excavator solution. These additional feature sets unlock enormous potential for GradeMetrix® excavators, especially in the compact excavator market. “Hemisphere recognizes that machine control technology for compact excavators has been an underserved audience globally,” states Miles Ware, VP of Marketing. “Based on direct feedback from our global machine control partners, and endless hours of testing, we are excited to introduce these options that will further enhance the available ROI for our customers.”


“Hemisphere’s commitment to globally expand the access to machine control technology continues to be a key component of our growth strategy,” said Farlin Halsey, President & CEO of Hemisphere GNSS. “Our strategy to combine best- in-class GNSS technology, with modern, efficient and intuitive features, further advances our efforts to make machine control technology available to the global construction community, including key customers like Iwasaki.”

“Iwasaki and Hemisphere have a great partnership and we look forward to empowering additional productivity solutions together,” says Satoshi Furuguchi, CEO of Iwasaki Co., Ltd.


Hemisphere will make knuckle boom and swing boom options available in several of its new GradeMetrix® excavator kits. Existing GradeMetrix® excavator customers will have an option to add this feature to their current systems via an additional cable and sensor package available from their authorized GradeMetrix® dealer.


To learn more please come by booth E-11at the CSPI trade show in Chiba, Japan.

www.hgnss.com

HGNSS
Hemisphere GNSS
+1 480-348-6380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hemisphere GNSS Introduces Knuckle Boom and Swing Boom Support for Machine Control Applications

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.