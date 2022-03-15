Hemisphere GNSS introduces the Vector VS-i8 Inertial Navigation System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the Oceanology International exposition and conference, Hemisphere GNSS introduces the Vector VS-i8 Inertial Navigation System (INS).
The Hemisphere Vector VS-i8 inertial navigation system is a small, lightweight, self-contained, all-attitude inertial navigation system which can be used in a wide variety of industrial applications where continuous navigation information is a critical component.
The VS-i8 INS design centers around the Hemisphere Vega™ 60 GNSS position and heading engine with the Honeywell® HG4930 IMU and features Honeywell’s proprietary sensor fusion technology.
“The VS-i8 represents Hemisphere’s introduction to the INS marketplace”, stated Hemisphere’s VP of Marketing, Miles Ware. “We are extremely excited to pair our industry leading GNSS positioning and heading technology with Honeywell’s proven IMU technology and navigation engine to deliver superior, robust performance. This, along with the VS-i8’s non-ITAR controlled declaration, makes this technology offering easily commercially exportable for use in many applications.”
The VS-i8 standard configuration includes activations for multi-frequency, multi-GNSS, and RTK to deliver best-in-class RTK performance. It can be used with Hemispheres’ Atlas® global PPP corrections, SBAS, or autonomous positioning modes. When configured with two Hemisphere A45 GNSS antennas, the Vega 60-powered GNSS heading performance of the VS-i8 is unparalleled in both short and long baseline configurations. The VS-i8 IP68-rated waterproof enclosure also houses 16 GB of internal data storage.
The navigation engine can be configured to operate in land, air, and marine environments. When configured for land vehicle use, the receiver accepts a wide array of external aiding sources for improved performance. Combined with Hemisphere’s Cygnus™ interference mitigation technology, the VS-i8 delivers reliable solutions in the most challenging and GNSS-denied environments.
VS-i8 combines proven technologies from recognized industry leaders to deliver accurate, robust navigation solutions. It is an ideal fit for land, air, and marine applications requiring high-precision position, velocity, and attitude measurements. The VS-i8 INS is featured by Hemisphere at the OI show in London, from March 15-17, 2022 (stand G500).
About Hemisphere GNSS
Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures positioning and heading products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L- band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision positioning and heading. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading product, service, and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, Outback Guidance®, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
