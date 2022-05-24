CXC Australasia releases new Contingent Workforce Salary Benchmark Report
It’s more important than ever to fully understand contingent workers as an emerging segment of the workforce.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s leading provider of contingent workforce management and payroll, CXC, has released its second Contingent Workforce Salary Benchmark Report, providing the most comprehensive overview of contractor pay rates in the Australian market today.
— Darren Morris, Corporate Service Director at CXC
Even though contractors make up a third of the workforce, most Australian organisations have a blind spot when it comes to any sort of detailed information around diversity, location, job roles, tenure, age or pay. These workers are often considered an afterthought when compared to their permanent counterparts.
“Now that Australian businesses are regaining some semblance of normality, it’s essential they use data and insights to gain a competitive advantage, if they want to thrive in this tumultuous world of work.,” said Darren Morris, Corporate Service Director at CXC.
“Last year, we provided you with the most extensive overview of contractor rates in the market. Since then, our extensive data analytics capability has evolved, allowing us to dive deeper into contractor sentiment, trends around worker movements, health and wellbeing, and diversity statistics”, said Darren.
Over the last year, CXC has seen four fundamental themes emerge – this report covers:
• Pay equity – Analysing the gender pay gap through numerous lenses, including industry, age, tenure and location.
• The great resignation – Whether we’re seeing a mass migration of valuable talent, or whether it’s all talk.
• Work/life balance – The demand for flexible working arrangements and wellbeing initiatives post COVID-19.
• International contractors – Now that borders are opening, what we’re seeing around the country-of-origin composition and pay rates of contractors in Australian workplaces.
Globally, CXC engages, manages and payrolls 12,000 contingent workers on an annual basis. In Australia, CXC does this on behalf of over 300 companies, like Deloitte, NBN Co., Macquarie Group, EY, Medibank, Transurban and Optus. Through CXC’s contractor management platform, the company has complete visibility over their contractors, allowing them to provide clients with valuable insight into the performance of this workforce.
“With this salary benchmarking report, companies can now assess how their contractors are paid against the market as well as benchmark their performance on factors such as diversity and equality,” said Darren.
Download a copy of CXC’s Contingent Workforce Salary Benchmark Report. Please use the gated page for external release.
About CXC
CXC enables companies to achieve a competitive advantage through managing contingent workforce quality, efficiency and risk, while reducing costs.
Established in Australia in 1992 to provide contractor vetting, compliance and payroll, the contingent workforce market has continued to be our core, with services now delivered in over 50 countries internationally by local specialists. Our corporate offering has evolved over the past decade due to increasing market complexity, regulation, technology and evolving client demand. Taking responsibility for our clients’ entire contingent workforce, we are an extension of their HR and Procurement function.
For more information on CXC, visit cxcglobal.com and find CXC on LinkedIn and Twitter.
