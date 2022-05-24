Submit Release
IFTM students conduct market analysis and develop marketing plan for local pastry business

MACAU, May 24 - IFTM students from the Hotel Management programme assisted an IFTM Culinary Arts Management graduate, Ms. Maggie Hao, who recently established a pastry shop called Ning Pâtisserie on an industrial project via their entrepreneurship course, led by Dr. Fernando Lourenço.

In the initial phase, students conducted industry analysis to explore top international and regional pastry brands to study their marketing mix and business models. This aims to generate knowledge related to how successful brands run their business.

Moreover, an investigation of the local market was conducted via a survey with over 600 respondents designed by the course leader to explore the buying attitudes and intentions of consumers towards pastry products. Students had to use statistical software to analyse the data leading to proposing their Marketing Mix and depicting their ideas onto the Lean Business Model Canvas.

This is a very good example of the continued effort of IFTM towards supporting local entrepreneurs and stimulating an enterprising culture and behaviour among students via our hands-on teaching approaches.

