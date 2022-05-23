Senate Resolution 295 Printer's Number 1666
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - contributions in distinguished career fields such as law,
medicine, business, education, architecture and the arts; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a Korean political refugee who resided
in Media, Pennsylvania, made Philadelphia a central overseas
base for supporting Korean independence; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a noted champion of the Korean
Independence Movement in America, established the Korean
Information Bureau to publish the Korea Review promoting
political and religious freedom in Korea and the Far East; and
WHEREAS, Inspired by the First Continental Congress and
Second Continental Congress of the United States held in
Philadelphia, Dr. Jaisohn, Syngman Rhee, the first president of
the Republic of Korea, and Han Kyong Chung organized the First
Korean Congress in Philadelphia proclaiming the Korean
Declaration of Independence from April 14 through 16, 1919; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn and Reverend Dr. Floyd W. Tomkins
founded the League of Friends of Korea, organized in 21 American
cities as well as in London and Paris, with 25,000 members to
educate the general public, community and government leaders
about the aspirations of Korean people; and
WHEREAS, First-generation Korean immigrants established
America as their residence and naturalized in order to establish
a new homeland for their children and future generations of
Korean Americans; and
WHEREAS, Korean Americans have made significant contributions
to the economic vitality and fabric of the United States and the
global marketplace in all facets of government, for-profit or
not-for-profit business and academic communities; and
WHEREAS, As naturalized citizens or natural-born citizens,
Korean Americans have been elected to Federal, State and local
