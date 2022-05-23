Senate Resolution 295 Printer's Number 1666

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - contributions in distinguished career fields such as law,

medicine, business, education, architecture and the arts; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a Korean political refugee who resided

in Media, Pennsylvania, made Philadelphia a central overseas

base for supporting Korean independence; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a noted champion of the Korean

Independence Movement in America, established the Korean

Information Bureau to publish the Korea Review promoting

political and religious freedom in Korea and the Far East; and

WHEREAS, Inspired by the First Continental Congress and

Second Continental Congress of the United States held in

Philadelphia, Dr. Jaisohn, Syngman Rhee, the first president of

the Republic of Korea, and Han Kyong Chung organized the First

Korean Congress in Philadelphia proclaiming the Korean

Declaration of Independence from April 14 through 16, 1919; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn and Reverend Dr. Floyd W. Tomkins

founded the League of Friends of Korea, organized in 21 American

cities as well as in London and Paris, with 25,000 members to

educate the general public, community and government leaders

about the aspirations of Korean people; and

WHEREAS, First-generation Korean immigrants established

America as their residence and naturalized in order to establish

a new homeland for their children and future generations of

Korean Americans; and

WHEREAS, Korean Americans have made significant contributions

to the economic vitality and fabric of the United States and the

global marketplace in all facets of government, for-profit or

not-for-profit business and academic communities; and

WHEREAS, As naturalized citizens or natural-born citizens,

Korean Americans have been elected to Federal, State and local

20220SR0295PN1666 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30