Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,155 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 295 Printer's Number 1666

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - contributions in distinguished career fields such as law,

medicine, business, education, architecture and the arts; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a Korean political refugee who resided

in Media, Pennsylvania, made Philadelphia a central overseas

base for supporting Korean independence; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a noted champion of the Korean

Independence Movement in America, established the Korean

Information Bureau to publish the Korea Review promoting

political and religious freedom in Korea and the Far East; and

WHEREAS, Inspired by the First Continental Congress and

Second Continental Congress of the United States held in

Philadelphia, Dr. Jaisohn, Syngman Rhee, the first president of

the Republic of Korea, and Han Kyong Chung organized the First

Korean Congress in Philadelphia proclaiming the Korean

Declaration of Independence from April 14 through 16, 1919; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn and Reverend Dr. Floyd W. Tomkins

founded the League of Friends of Korea, organized in 21 American

cities as well as in London and Paris, with 25,000 members to

educate the general public, community and government leaders

about the aspirations of Korean people; and

WHEREAS, First-generation Korean immigrants established

America as their residence and naturalized in order to establish

a new homeland for their children and future generations of

Korean Americans; and

WHEREAS, Korean Americans have made significant contributions

to the economic vitality and fabric of the United States and the

global marketplace in all facets of government, for-profit or

not-for-profit business and academic communities; and

WHEREAS, As naturalized citizens or natural-born citizens,

Korean Americans have been elected to Federal, State and local

20220SR0295PN1666 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 295 Printer's Number 1666

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.