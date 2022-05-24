RECORDING ACADEMY MEMBER TRACY J CELEBRATES BLACK MUSIC MONTH, DROPPING HIS SOPHOMORE EP "INTRIGUE"

Intrigue, New EP by Tracy J Tracy J

Live Show Announcement Coming Soon.

My passion lies in creating upper echelon R&B music that connects the mind, body, soul, and spirit of people worldwide. What better time than now!” — Tracy J

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American R&B singer Tracy J [This Could Be, Mind's Eye] releases a sophomore EP entitled "Intrigue" on Friday, June 3rd, 2022, on all digital service platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, & YouTube.

This project delivers comfort, whit, and inspiration to listeners searching for deeper relationships and love. Sharing the production stage, musician Todd Zack Junior [Sango, Cam Wallace, ESPN] mixed and produced, while engineer Brian Kidd [Pat Jr.] mastered. Each track is laced with velvety melodies, sensual penmanship, and evocative production, offering a listening experience full of nostalgia and familiarity.

The album begins with the title song, "Intrigue," a sonically enticing record about mental stimulation and attraction. Following "Lately," an upbeat glance at the emotional roller coasters of dating. "Work" is a record for the grown and sexy, touching on intimacy and lovemaking. While "Tease Me" rounds out the EP with sensual ear candy, light-hearted flirtation, and soulful harmonies. The four-song compilation is perfect for celebrating African American Music Appreciation, formerly known as "National Black Music Month," an annual observance in which music companies aim to highlight Black artists and their musical contributions. It will undoubtedly earn Tracy J space to win over fans akin to enjoying DVSN, Kenyon Dixon, Xavier Omar, and Tone Stith.

About Tracy J

The Atlanta native is an emerging R&B artist, songwriter, and producer. During the height of the pandemic, he leaned into his creativity. Collaborating as executive producer with music veteran Seven Bailey [Kirk Franklin, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill] on a soundtrack for Robert Butler's feature film "Life Aint Like The Movies," starring Paul Bates [Coming To America] and Cynda Williams [Mo' Better Blues]. He released singles like "Right Here" & "These Games," produced by Wayne Matthews Jr. [Summer Walker]. Not to mention his sexy ladies' anthem, "Bad," produced by G White, Made It.

Navigating the industry, "Tracy J" officially became a trademark, and he received an invitation to the Recording Academy's Class of 2021. His incredible vocals have also landed him on stages doing background vocals for artists like Three-time GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer-songwriter Kierra "Kiki" Sheard. His transition to R&B doesn't exclude his classical training at Oral Roberts University and gospel music upbringing. Instead, he combines powerful, personal lyrics and quality production to create music that feels incredibly modern and appealing. He stays true to his artistry while maintaining the ability to connect with his audience and share genuine emotions.

Connect with Tracy J:

Instagram & Tik Tok: @tracyjmusic

Website: Tracy J Music

Spotify: Tracy J's Music

Listen to a sneak peek of Tracy J’s EP "Intrigue," available on June 3rd, 2022.

To schedule an interview or speaking request for press opportunities, please contact Rosa Veleno at press@tracyj.com or (310) 910-1864.

"These Games" Music Video by Tracy J