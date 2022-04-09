CHILDREN TO LEADERS INC. & THIRTY6 VISION HOST CELEBRITY & YOUTH BASKETBALL GAME FUNDRAISER THEN PRE-EASTER FASHION SHOW

First Annual "ALL EYES ON ME" Pre-Easter Fashion show fundraiser will be held on Sunday, April 10th, 2022. L-R Kyle Wiggins, Lil Blade Ice Wood, Curtis Lamar, Carisha Bea, Leslie Ford, Seantayvia Walker, Tattoo Man Paige, T. Dot Pringo, and Allen Hunley celebrate with CTL inc.'s Youth showing off their medals & certificates after the game. The Comeback Kid Brand CEO, Doug Little, pictured with American Rapper T. Dot Pringo, donates shoes to CTL inc.'s Youth, including Kirby Childress, during the fundraiser basketball game.

CHILDREN TO LEADERS INC. & THIRTY6 VISION TO HOST A PRE-EASTER FASHION SHOW FOLLOWING THE 6TH ANNUAL DETROIT CELEBRITY AND YOUTH BASKETBALL GAME FUNDRAISER

Thank you to everyone for the love and support shown to CTL Inc. and all the students involved. We will be fundraising at our Pre-Easter Fashion Show to continue our youth transportation initiative.” — Carisha Bea, Founder of Children To Leaders Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit organization Children To Leaders Inc. (CTL Inc.) and Thirty6Vision Studio are hosting their first annual ALL EYES ON ME Pre-Easter Fashion show this Sunday, April 10th, 2022. TutuIcey Selfie Boutique, Thirty6Vision Studio, and Prestigious Dolls will sponsor and donate 50 Easter baskets to children in Detroit’s underserved communities following the show. The location for the event is at 25450 Five Mile Rd, Redford, MI, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm EST.

Following the successful 6th Annual “Skills and Drills” Celebrity and Youth Basketball game, this event will be an ongoing initiative to raise money for CTL Inc.’s inner-city youth. The organization aims to raise $50K to purchase vehicles to give free rides to teens who are a part of CTL Inc. that do not have access to transportation to and from school, jobs, events, and extracurricular programs.

CTL Inc. and Thirty6Vision hosted the fundraiser on March 27th, 2022, at The Detroit Pistons’ practice facility. The event gathered over 100 people in attendance. Special appearances included Nylonkeies (American singer), Allen Hunley (Coach), Tattoo Man Paige (American comedian), Jay Lavon (iHeart Media sales), Curtis Mckinnon (CEO of CrowdFreak Inc.), Martell D. Bivings (Business Liaison at Detroit Economic Growth Corporation running for Congress), DJ Slick B’s mother and nine-year-old son (Detroit-based DJ), Desmond Clever Lester (CEO of “Vizion 4 change” and “Goin up Comedy show”), JDEE (National Mix Show Rep for Empire record label/distributor/publisher), Lil Blade Ice Wood (American rapper), Ray Simpson (Director of Community Relations for Detroit’s City Council President Mary Sheffield District 5) and a live performance by American Rapper DMQ.

Sixteen students from the Metro Detroit School District—Melvindale, Chandler Park Edison, Voyager, River Rouge, East Point, Dakota, and University Preparational for Science and Math High Schools— teamed up with four celebrities for a basketball game. Winners took home bragging rights and trophies, while participants received medals and certificates of appreciation. American Rappers Bi6 Ray and DMQ gifted jerseys, Doug Little, the CEO of Comeback Kid Brand, provided shoes, and Kyle Wiggins, the founder of the Non-Profit “Save The Youth Inc.” donated 16 children’s books for the CTL Inc. teens participating in the fundraiser. Additionally, Rocky Badd (American rapper), Natasia (R&B artist), and “The Wig Experience” each donated $100 in cash towards the children’s transportation. The event sponsors were Thirty6Vision Studio, Prestigious Dolls, CMC Beys Landscaping, and Koncrete Grit Fitness.

CTL Inc. Cofounder Leslie Ford gave out 16 basketball fundraiser certificates to all children involved in the event: Tyler McKinnon, Derrick Johnson, D’Arius Hollie Jr, Terran Price Jr, Deron Robinson, George Stewart Jr, Anthony Spencer Jr, Ya’nia Stewart, Jayla Randle, Javon, Jamal Oliver, Christian Martin, Decente Likely, Sidney Neely, Madison Townsend, and Kirby Childress Jr., The CEO of Yaya Exclusive Events, presented trophies and medals to each player. Every lucky attendee also won game tickets to the Little Caesars Arena to watch the Detroit Pistons play against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 31st, 2022. They viewed the game from the loge box & lower bowl seats with lower bowl seats complimentary finger food and drinks. Guests also had an opportunity to experience taking photos and shooting a basketball on the court.

About Prestigious Dolls and Children To Leaders, Inc.

Carisha Bea PKA Black Barbie has worked with Detroit Pistons, Icewear Vezzo, Andre Drummond, Sada Baby, Helluva, iHeart Radio, and WJLB. Bea is a community leader, mentor, and activist for women’s empowerment. As the Founder of Prestigious Dolls, she focuses on mentorship, women empowerment, building self-esteem, and redefining what beauty is for young ladies from ages 5 to 25 years old. Bea also Co-Founded the non-profit organization of Children To Leaders Inc. with her mom Leslie Ford. The foundation concentrates on partnering with corporate brands, executives, and entrepreneurs to create platforms, outlets, and resources for the community in the Metro Detroit area for children ages 12 to 18 years old. Their goal is to bridge the success gap for young leaders who experience adversity in the inner city. Bea says, “Sometimes kids just need a little help and guidance to become the future leaders of tomorrow.”

About Thirty6Vision Studio

Thirty6 Vision Studio has worked with iHeartRadio, Views Bar & Grill, Boosie Badazz, Icewear Vezzo, and Tee Grizzley. It is a 7-set photography and videography studio known as a one-stop shop for complete on-brand visuals, coloring, editing, set designs, strategy, and treatments. Thirty6 also services music videos, weddings, commercials, event space, and photo booth rentals.



