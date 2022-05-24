Dispatch from Crame No. 1,265:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the selection of Toots Ople as DMW Secretary

5/23/22

I laud the selection of, or offer to, Susan "Toots" Ople to head the newly created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

If the incoming administration is to make good on their promises to our migrant workers, there is no better choice than Toots Ople. She is truly her father's daughter. The late Senate President Blas Ople made a career championing labor rights, and Toots spent her life continuing her family's legacy.

Toots has the heart and brains to take on such critical work as shepherding the DMW. Her life-long work advocating for OFW rights and concerns makes her the best choice for the job.

I pray for Toots' good health so that she may be able to take on this challenge. For our country's sake and especially those of the OFWs.