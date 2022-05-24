Always Compassionate Home Care Expands Service Area to Mid-Hudson Valley
New York State Department of Health approves ACHC’s expansion into Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties
It’s an honor and privilege to be able to provide such a broad range of services to this new territory.”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Compassionate Home Care (ACHC) is excited to announce the expansion of its services to the mid-Hudson Valley area. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has approved ACHC’s expansion into Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties to offer a wide array of services that go beyond the scope of what other home care agencies are approved to provide. ACHC is proud to offer the following specialized home healthcare services in these counties:
• Home Health Aide
• Medical and Social Services
• Medical Supplies, Equipment, and Appliances
• Nursing
• Personal Care
• Occupational Therapy
• Physical Therapy
• Respiratory Therapy
• Speech Language Therapy
To better serve these new areas with specialized care, experience and expertise, ACHC has developed dedicated divisions for Pediatric Nursing, Always Caring for private pay clients and Home Infusion which is launching soon. These divisions allow ACHC to enhance the quality of care provided to patients with a broad range of medical needs and quickly become one of New York’s leading home healthcare providers.
ACHC’s goal is to provide the highest quality of home-based health services, along with exceptional personal attention and technical innovation to enhance each patient’s independence and quality of life. With strategically placed offices throughout New York State, ACHC is able to serve thousands of patients every day in the areas of pediatrics, private duty nursing, home health aide and companion care, rehabilitation, respiratory therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and home infusion, among other types of home healthcare.
“We at Always Compassionate Home Care look forward to providing the highest quality home healthcare services to the mid-Hudson Valley region,” said Victor Holten, President of Always Compassionate Home Care. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to provide such a broad range of services to this new territory. We are proud to positively contribute to these communities by meeting the ever-evolving healthcare needs of the area.”
ABOUT ALWAYS COMPASSIONATE HOME CARE
Always Compassionate Home Care, Inc. is a home healthcare company headquartered in Melville, New York. The company provides personal care, private duty nursing, clinical care, and related home care services throughout New York State as a licensed home care services agency by the New York State Department of Health. Its advanced technology platform allows for efficient and seamless communication of patient information between the continuum of caregivers, health plans, and family members. As we strive to best care for the communities we serve, check out our newest dedicated divisions: Always Caring, Pediatric Nursing and Home Infusion (launching soon).
