Interstate purchasers set on Royale Gold Coast’s rare northeast-facing absolute beachfront apartments
Buyers of luxury apartments say nothing else on the market compares to Royale Gold Coast for beachfront living and amenities of unsurpassed and enduring value.
Certainly, Royale is going to offer us exactly the lifestyle we are looking for. We haven’t seen any other development on a beachfront site like Royale with such extensive resort-style amenities...”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong interest in Royale Gold Coast from interstate and expat buyers continues as demand for unique lifestyle experiences and premium quality apartments is matched by Royale’s rare absolute-beachfront location and expansive five-star beach resort amenities.
— Royale apartment purchasers Joseph Sbarro and Metter Chin from Sydney
Prestige property buyers are discovering that nothing else on the market compares to Royale Gold Coast’s stylish and spacious northeast-facing absolute-beachfront apartments with exclusive access to an unprecedented offering of luxurious beach lifestyle amenities.
Southern Sydney residents Joseph Sbarro and Metter Chin (a 2018 MasterChef Australia fan favourite) had been looking for the ultimate beach apartment between Main Beach and Broadbeach for many months before finding out about Royale planned for the prime beachfront corner site on Gold Coast’s elite Northcliffe Terrace.
“Royale’s location and the building design attracted us immediately. It has a northeast aspect which is exactly what we wanted as we’d prefer to look up the whole beach, not directly face the ocean,” Mr Sbarro said.
“Then we discovered Royale’s finishes are second to none. The developer has an excellent reputation and we admire the work of DKO Architecture and Mim Design interiors so we know Royale will be of high quality.”
“Certainly, Royale is going to offer us exactly the lifestyle we are looking for,” Mr Chin said.
“The beach lifestyle amenity is ideal for us. We haven’t seen any other development on a beachfront site like Royale, with such extensive resort-style amenities exclusively for residents. They are really just beautiful and of high quality.
“We were really impressed with the style and quality of the kitchens in Royale apartments, especially the high-end V-Zug appliances, and then there’s the private dining room and Cucina Chef’s kitchen in the Royale Residents Club on Level 1.”
Royale Gold Coast is a $395million premium residential apartment tower planned for an absolute beachfront site on Gold Coast’s exclusive Northcliffe Terrace, offering some of the most prestigious apartments and highest quality amenity currently available on the market in Australia.
The ultra-premium residential tower, being delivered by leading developer David Devine’s group DD Living, will be built on a prime 2251sqm northeast-facing corner site, comprising of 104 apartments across 38 levels with the Ground Floor and Level One dedicated to exclusive, five-star residential amenities inspired by the world’s best resort hotels.
Mr Devine has drawn on more than 30 years in property development and his belief in the Gold Coast as a premium lifestyle destination of international status to design Royale Gold Coast as the ultimate absolute beachfront address that will remain a legacy for the Devine family for many years to come.
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group is managing the sales of Royale Gold Coast’s private residential apartments and reported a high level of confidence in Royale from apartment buyers, particularly purchasers from interstate and overseas who bought an apartment remotely.
“The pedigree of Royale’s developer David Devine and the quality of work produced by award-winning designers DKO Architecture and Mim Design gives apartment buyers the assurance that Royale Gold Coast will be delivered to the highest standards expected of the most prestigious homes,” TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and Royale Gold Coast Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons said.
“Joe Sbarro and Metter Chin were lucky to be holidaying on the Gold Coast and were so taken by the cosmopolitan lifestyle complementing the natural beauty of the coast and hinterland, they decided to purchase an apartment, but it had to fit their particular criteria.
“They wanted a northeast-facing beachfront apartment in a luxury residential building with high quality resort-style amenities. It’s not an easy list to mark off, however we’re pleased to say Royale Gold Coast offered them everything they wanted and a whole lot more.
“Royale’s purchasers are fully aware of how unique this apartment development is. Royale is the only absolute beachfront residential apartment building with such extensive five-star beach lifestyle resort amenities exclusive for residents and their guests.
“There is nothing else like it on the market – when you look at new developments, there just aren’t any other beachfront sites with the land space to provide the range of amenities like DD Living has at Royale.
“Royale’s architect and interior designer have really understood DD Living’s vision for the prime site and are delivering a signature collection of private residences that blend luxurious cosmopolitan elegance with Australia’s iconic laidback beach style to create the ultimate international beachfront residences.
“With limited available stock for brand new luxury beachfront apartments on the Gold Coast, interest in Royale Gold Coast has intensified.”
Royale Gold Coast, to be delivered by DD Living, will consist of 104 luxury apartments across 38 levels with exclusive five-star residential facilities at the absolute beachfront location of the corner of Markwell Avenue and Northcliffe Terrace, one of Gold Coast’s most desirable residential areas.
Construction has begun with demolition of the site’s old 14-level building now underway. The onsite sales centre has closed with a temporary location for private appointments only at Level 1 Capri on Via Roma, Isle of Capri in Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast.
Apartment prices begin at $1.865m for two-bedroom apartments and range up to $3.175m for three-bedroom apartments, $5.5m for the premium three and four-bedroom lower level “beach home” apartments and up to $12.6m for a full floor penthouse.
Royale Gold Coast’s world-class residential amenities include a grand entrance with concierge service and exclusive resort-style facilities, featuring a beach club on the elevated ground floor overlooking the beach with two swimming pools, daybeds and lounges, plus a wellness centre with a state-of-the-art gym, steam room and sauna. An exclusive residents’ club with private executive lounge, bar, private dining room, wine and whiskey lockers and a Cucina Chef’s kitchen is incorporated across Level 1, and a beachside café is located outside on the ground level.
