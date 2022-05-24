Tattoo Lovers Care to Speak on Skincare at World Tattoo & Piercing Industry Trade Show

International beauty industry leader and TLC Co-Owner Justin Thomas educates professionals during a speaking event TLC, Tattoo Lovers Care

Premier Event to attract thousands to Las Vegas to unite under the Coalition for Tattoo Safety, Planet Hollywood

Our Mission is to Educate the Tattoo Industry on the importance of "ForeverCare" towards long-term tattoo preservation, and how Tattoo Lovers Care can serve its Professionals globally.” — Donald Hayes-Ranns, TLC Co-Founder & CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative skincare company Tattoo Lovers Care joins the Coalition for Tattoo Safety lineup this week to educate on the importance of skin health towards tattoo preservation. TLC will speak amongst leading industry professionals and tattoo enthusiasts this Wednesday, May 25th and Thursday, May 26th at the Planet Hollywood Convention Center in Las Vegas.

For TLC's second year at The World Tattoo Piercing Industry Trade Conference, the Company aims to address each stage of the skin’s healing process, and the importance of tattoo aftercare utilizing natural ingredients aided to support skin health now, and to “ForeverCare.” Tattoo Lovers Care has accomplished this using a multi-step process that supports the longevity and integrity of the tattoo art. TLC’s premium product line has been strategically crafted to achieve that goal, and offers even more to industry professionals to grow their in-house profits.

In addition to their skincare mission, Tattoo Lovers Care has narrowed down on a huge market in missed opportunities for shop owners and tattoo artists. Sending clients out the door with general instructions for tattoo aftercare leaves room for uncertainty and lack of client knowledge on best skin health practices. This leads to generic and substituted aftercare products purchased elsewhere, and leaves untapped money on the table for business owners. Tattoo Lovers Care outfits shop owners with premium quality aftercare kits in-house, guaranteeing optimal client success in their aftercare process. TLC’s product line ensures not only the safest, but best healing practices for the client to protect their investment.

Presenting speaker, Co-Founder and CEO Donald Hayes-Ranns holds the authority when it comes to skin health, safety, and scaling profits. With a degree in chemistry and a background in digital marketing, Don has utilized his experience and education to create TLC’s premium skincare line using strategically selected vegan ingredients and pharmacist formulations.

Adding the value of the “ForeverCare” program to shop owners not only educatues both the artist and client alike, but starts the conversation on long-term skin health and maintenance with immediate product support that aids all skin stages of the healing process. TLC’s program places profits back into the shop owners pockets, and continues the client relationship during the maintenance and care of their lifelong artist investment.

International beauty industry leader and educator, Co-Owner Justin Thomas will present alongside Don during the weeklong event. A tattoo shop owner and enthusiast himself, Justin immediately saw the value of Tattoo Lovers Care and the similarities between both industries that can be utilized to build client relationships and bring profit to business owners alike. "We are excited to also introduce passive income opportunities, and provide a collective platform for artists to grow their business.”

Justin will educate tattoo professionals on how to scale and support business growth using the “ForeverCare” program as a proven record of success.

Tattoo Lovers Care are proud sponsors of The Coalition for Tattoo Safety. Visit TLC at Booth #7 Monday, May 23rd through Friday, May 27th at the World Tattoo Piercing Industry Trade Conference, Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.