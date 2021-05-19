Cody “No Love” Garbrandt Launches his 1st NFT Drop Featuring Fan Packages During May 22nd Fight Weekend

TechnoKing Digital Logo No Love NFT Logo

Exclusive NFT Commemorative Packages to include never-before-seen footage & direct access to Cody Garbrandt post-fight!

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service NFT agency "TechnoKing Digital", in collaboration with former Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt, announces the auction of his 1st ever NFT digital release titled "No Love NFT: The Rise of No Love.” Auctioned on Opensea.io, the NFT art commemorates Garbrandt’s top (5) career moments, plus an ultra-rare 1/1 mega fan experience to include Cody’s autographed gloves from his upcoming fight in Las Vegas!

MMA enthusiasts worldwide who have followed Cody’s lucrative and professional 9-year career will now have the opportunity to buy Non-Fungible Token collectibles immortalizing Cody’s top career moments. A total of (6) different NFT’s will be bundled with “No Love” fan packages, with a Mega Fan Experience accompanying the 1/1 NFT.

This NFT release will be open to the auction market right as Cody gears up for the much-anticipated fight against Font as the main event featured in Las Vegas on May 22nd, 2021. The day before fight night, fans will join “No Love” on the blockchain to own the collectible NFTs, solidify their fandom, and claim some of the best prizes the NFT market has ever seen.

Prizes include video chat with the former champ, a training session at Cody’s gym, signed fight gloves, cageside seats, unreleased apparel, an art piece from Cody’s tattoo artist Nic Westfall, personalized videos, signed memorabilia, and more!

Together with Maddux Maple, Garbrandt and TechnoKing Digital pledge a portion of auction proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support the fight against childhood cancer.

The countdown begins LIVE on OpenSea Marketplace, May 21 at 1:35pm Pacific Time. Be the first to own Cody’s digital NFT collection, and join us for history in the making as we mint these moments into assets to last forever. End.

Cody announces his "No Love NFT" Drop