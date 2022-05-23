NEBRASKA, May 23 - Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Education Recognize 22 Students for Top ACT Scores

Gov. Ricketts, NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, ACT CEO Janet Godwin, honorees, and guests at today's ceremony to recognize students for top scores on the ACT.

Photos from today’s event are available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2022 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT exam is an impressive feat,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These top-performing students have dedicated themselves to academic excellence, and their hard work has paid off. Thank you to the parents and teachers whose guidance has made their success possible. To the students – congratulations!”

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and ACT CEO Janet Godwin joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in the future.”

Twenty-two Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2022 scored a 36 on the ACT.

Elkhorn South and Millard North had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class, with three apiece. Kearney High School and Omaha Creighton Preparatory School each had two students honored.

The graduating students who earned a top score are:

Isabella Cao, Kearney

Jonathon “Jack” Cenovic, Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Allie Dingfield, Blair

Jenny Dong, Millard West

Cade Horn, Scottsbluff

Benjamin Lynch, Millard North

Elise Madden, Elkhorn South

Daniel Meyer, Omaha Creighton Prep

Lilian Miller, Grand Island

Michael Mullin, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Alivia Pavel, York

Seth Pennell, Bellevue East

Jake Rance, Elkhorn North

Tyler Reidy, Omaha Creighton Prep

Anne Rogers, Omaha North

Josephine Rutar, Elkhorn South

Aaron Sturtevant, Holdrege

Hung Vu, Kearney

Abigail Wessling, Omaha Mercy

Linda Xu, Elkhorn South

Richard Xu, Millard North

Jalan Zhu, Millard North

