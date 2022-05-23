Submit Release
Road Closure I89 NB MM105.8

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 North Bound at MM105.8 is currently closed due to a motor vehicle incident. 

 

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Saint Albans

802-524-5993

 

