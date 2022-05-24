ValueHealth Expands Value-Based Care Network in Florida with The Villages Health and Orthopedic Care Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, today announced a strategic collaboration with The Villages Health, an award-winning healthcare system located in The Villages®, Fla., and Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP). The collaboration will increase access to specialized outpatient surgical care by developing a new value-based ambulatory surgery center (ASC).
The Villages Health and OCP are collaborating with ValueHealth in response to increasing demand for outpatient surgery offerings and the continuing industry shift to value-based reimbursement models. The new ASC will allow patients whose surgical needs are appropriate for an outpatient setting to receive high-quality, value-based care from leading local physicians.
The ASC will occupy a 28,000 square-foot space on the second floor of the existing Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood. Presently vacant, the space will house four operating rooms and four procedure rooms with an opportunity for future expansion to support additional specialties. The multi-specialty center will initially offer service lines for gastroenterology, orthopedics, pain management, gynecology and urology.
In addition, the center will perform total joint replacements powered by ValueHealth’s hyperspecialty orthopedic program, Muve. The center also will join ValueHealth’s national ACE network with an Advanced Certification in Total Joint Replacement. As part of the Muve program, the center will collaborate with the neighboring Brownwood Hotel & Spa to offer recovery-focused Stay Suites™ designed to support successful rehabilitation following specialized orthopedic procedures.
“Partnering with leading specialty physicians at The Villages Health and OCP strengthens our ability to deliver advanced value-based care services by raising the standard of surgical excellence in the region," says ValueHealth CEO Don Bisbee. "This ASC will bring significant value to the local community through superior patient experiences and provider satisfaction. Additionally, as our network in Florida further expands, we will continue to introduce ValueHealth’s unique value-based programs to meet payor, employer, and consumer demand for higher quality and lower cost surgical care.”
One of the nation’s top health systems, The Villages Health served more than 60,000 patients last year. “As our community continues to grow, The Villages Health will continue to invest in better ways to serve the residents of The Villages and surrounding communities,” says Dr. Elliot Sussman, The Villages Health Chairman. “We have full confidence that ValueHealth is the right partner to help us broaden our specialized outpatient surgical offerings, offer high-quality services, and keep our patients comfortable while close to home.”
“Our team of invested physicians have longstanding relationships in the region, and we’re proud to offer a convenient, high quality care option for our patients. Together with our partners, we will enhance our health care services to the communities we serve,” commented Dr. Harsha Rajashekar, The Villages Health physician partner.
In addition to ValueHealth and physician partners from The Villages Health, the ASC’s ownership will include OCP, an orthopedic practice management platform comprised of The Orthopaedic Institute (TOI) and other affiliated practices. TOI is the chosen partner for the center’s orthopedic service line. “This expansion represents an exciting, organic growth initiative that expands TOI’s local market offerings to The Villages, one of the fastest growing retirement communities in the United States and surrounding communities. We also look forward to the opportunity to partner with ValueHealth, a pioneer and leader in the ambulatory surgical space,” says Rich Gilbert, M.D., CEO of OCP.
“I’ve waited years for the opportunity to develop a center with ValueHealth. This ASC will truly be ahead of its time by offering advanced outpatient services like no other in the market,” commented Dr. Timothy van de Leur, TOI physician partner.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a digital surgical platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.
About The Villages Health
The Villages Health (TVH) is a patient-centered, community-based health care model with seven primary care centers and two specialty care centers, including The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood. Primary care clinicians and specialists work together toward a common goal to empower residents of The Villages and surrounding communities to live out their dreams by keeping them healthy and healing them quickly. In doing so, TVH is creating America’s Healthiest Hometown.
TVH’s team of over 140 clinicians, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other qualified medical professionals offer comprehensive, coordinated primary care services and 13 specialty care services to more than 60,000 people.
To learn more, visit www.thevillageshealth.com.
About Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP)
Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is a leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit: www.ocpmgmt.com.
Media Contacts:
Mickey Mandelbaum or Julia Cohen, Prosek Partners
Orthopedic Care Partners
(212) 279-3115
mmandelbaum@prosek.com / jcohen@prosek.com
Sophie Ferenz
The Villages Health
(352) 674-8926
Sophie.Ferenz@TheVillagesHealth.com
Diane McCaffrey
