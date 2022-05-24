Submit Release
Connect With Vision Semiconductor Solutions At Semicon West 2022

July 11th - 15th Connect With Vision Semiconductor Solutions At Semicon West 2022 In California.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Semiconductor Solutions (VSS) is excited to announce the company will be present at Semicon West 2022, from July 12-14 at the Moscone Center in San Franciso, CA. The event connects the extended electronics supply chain industry–in one place, at one time. VSS is looking forward to strong networking and partnership opportunities with new businesses in the semiconductor industry.

On July 11, 2022, Semicon West attendees can connect with the VSS team at Booth#254.

“We’re driven by the mission to support business with leading-edge semiconductor solutions at a highly affordable price point. We are extremely particular about maintaining the highest quality with our products and impeccable customer service,” says Stephanie Blevins, VSS Co-Founder.

For more information, please visit https://myvisionsurplus.com

About Vision Semiconductor Solutions
VSS is an industry-leading semiconductor organization that helps reduce the standard COO (Cost of Ownership) for complex toolsets. The company has expanded its client base across 30+ countries and has also grown to tie up with international agents and partnerships around the world since 2005. The company also offers semiconductor solutions from state-of-the-art industries like robotics and supports a versatile range of legacy equipment, like AMAT, Nikon, ASML, 300MM tools, and so on.

MARCUS ANTHONY CURTIS
GoodFellas PRM
info@goodfellasprm.com

