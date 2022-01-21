GoodFellas™ Announces New Partnership With Streetwear Brand Puma

Grow With Us.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Goodfellas PRM is a digital marketing agency specializing in developing strategies and solutions for individuals and businesses. Their team of marketing professionals helps brands achieve their goals by integrating unique branding, compelling content, and online & social media marketing. GoodFellas™ is a full-service brand and business consulting firm that provides clients with the expertise they need to thrive.

Today the company is thrilled to announce a new partnership with streetwear brand Puma. This partnership is an exciting and enriching opportunity for Goodfellas™. It directly aligns them with an iconic global lifestyle brand making great strides to build a collaborative platform around influencers, empowering them financially and creatively.

GoodFellas™ CEO, Marcus Curtis believes “people love a good story when it involves overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds. Many companies (including our very own) are labeled "mission impossible" from time to time. But, we believe in going beyond those expectations because we know what it takes to give our clients what they need, and that's a quality service.”

Personal branding is not a new concept. However, what has changed is how individuals and businesses interact. The digital arena presents unprecedented avenues for building your brand, though it also presents its challenges. Collaboration and conversation are crucial to your long-term success.

“We partner with influencers and creative talents to create personal relationships on social media and grow their brand,” said COO Yonel Jasmin.

Whether you are looking to launch a new product or reposition your brand while staying true to its core values, GoodFellas™ data-driven strategy is always rooted in understanding the market, the audience, and the challenges.

If you'd like to build your brand, let us help. Fill out our "Get Started" form or email info@goodfellasprm.com if you're a business looking to partner.

