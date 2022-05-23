House Bill 2520 Printer's Number 2999
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in race horse industry reform, further providing for State Horse Racing Commission.
