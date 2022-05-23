PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) Project near Littlestown, Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) bridge replacement project. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Piney Creek in Germany Township, Adams County, approximately 1.5 miles south of Littlestown and approximately 0.1 miles north of the Maryland Line.

The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies and deterioration of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) over the unnamed tributary to Piney Creek.

The project consists of replacing the existing structure with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional improvements include the replacement of an existing retaining wall with either a pre-cast or cast in place wall, guide rail improvements, pavement and shoulder reconstruction, approach paving, and scour protection at the culvert abutments. The total paving width will be 30 feet to accommodate two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. The bridge will be closed for approximately 60 days to all traffic during construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 194 (E. King Street), Route 2025 (Pine Grove Road) crossing into Maryland, and Old Hanover Road (MD).







Implementation of the project will result in a small right-of-way take from the farm property to the west which was found eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The small acquisition is needed to widen the roadway and culvert, but it is PennDOT’s position that the proposed improvements will not adversely affect the use of property and is therefore recommending a Section 4(f) De Minimis Use Finding.





The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place late in the 2023 construction season. The overall duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 8 months. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from May 23, 2022 to June 24, 2022.





Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.





The purpose of the plans displays is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding the alternatives being considered. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.







The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Dan Rocuskie, PennDOT Project Manager, at drocuskie@pa.gov or 717-705-6181.





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four- and Twelve-Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018



