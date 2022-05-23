Chester Rt 10 Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Chester Police Department

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 10 is closed in the area of Gould Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Brianna.dyer@vermont.gov