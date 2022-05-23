YHEC Challenge set for Upton in June

Registration for the event is open online.

Cheyenne - An annual event that offers competition and educational opportunities for kids involving hunter education and wildlife conservation is rapidly approaching. The Wyoming State Youth Hunter Education Challenge is June 11 at the Upton Gun Club in Upton. The event is for kids 18 and younger to test their marksmanship in archery, .22 rifle, shotgun and muzzleloader under simulated hunting situations on a shooting range. Registration for the event is open online.

Participants in the challenge also have to complete a wildlife identification test, hunter education test, map and compass orientation and walk a hunter ethics skills course where they are given multiple shoot/don't shoot scenarios. Based on the simulated hunting licenses the kids receive, they decide whether or not they can take a shot. Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens are scattered on the course to check the licenses during the simulation.

This event is part of a nationwide series sanctioned by Friends of the National Rifle Association. Game and Fish is a partner in statewide events.

“Participants can get hands-on training in eight skill areas, which gives them expertise in all methods to take all types of game,” said Katie Simpson, Game and Fish hunter education coordinator. “YHEC helps build upon skills learned in basic hunter education courses and encourages safer, lifelong hunting habits.”

Kids must have completed a hunter education course to participate. Those who turn 19 during calendar year 2022 must be enrolled in high school for the full school year of 2021-22. Kids compete for prizes, including a Wyoming Game and Fish Commission hunting tag donated by Commissioner Richard Ladwig.

This is the 15th year of the state shoot in Upton. Rick Rothleutner, event organizer, said the first shoot drew six kids. This year’s event is expected to draw more than 50.

“It’s all about the kids. They are our future hunters,” he said.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

