Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,026 in the last 365 days.

Jerome H. Powell sworn in for second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

May 23, 2022

Jerome H. Powell sworn in for second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

For release at 3:45 p.m. EDT

Jerome H. Powell on Monday took the oath of office for his second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Chair Powell's oath was administered by Vice Chair Lael Brainard in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Biden re-nominated Mr. Powell in November 2021, and he was confirmed by the United States Senate on May 12, 2022. His new term as Chair ends on May 15, 2026, and his term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2028.

A biography of Chair Powell is available on the Board's website here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Jerome H. Powell sworn in for second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.