7th Avenue Overnight Ramp Closures this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures on the 7th Avenue ramps from I-579 and Bedford Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Thursday nights, May 23-26 weather permitting.

Overnight closures will occur from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night as needed on the following ramps:

Bedford Avenue ramp to 7th Avenue

Northbound I-579 ramp to 7th Avenue

Southbound I-579 ramp to 7th Avenue

Crews will conduct cable installation work. To allow this work to occur, ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Bedford Avenue Ramp to 7th Avenue

From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Logan Street

Turn right onto Centre Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Follow Grant Street to 7th Avenue

End detour

Northbound I-579 Ramp to 7th Avenue



Take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue ramp

Turn left onto Washington Place

Turn left onto Centre Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Follow Grant Street to 7th Avenue

End detour

Southbound I-579 Ramp to 7th Avenue

From the 7th Avenue/6th Avenue off-ramp from southbound I-579, bear left toward PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Follow Grant Street to 7th Avenue

End Detour

The work is part of the $29.34 million I-579 CAP project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





