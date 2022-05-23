Submit Release
7th Avenue Overnight Ramp Closures this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures on the 7th Avenue ramps from I-579 and Bedford Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Thursday nights, May 23-26 weather permitting.

Overnight closures will occur from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night as needed on the following ramps: 

  • Bedford Avenue ramp to 7th Avenue

  • Northbound I-579 ramp to 7th Avenue

  • Southbound I-579 ramp to 7th Avenue

Crews will conduct cable installation work. To allow this work to occur, ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Bedford Avenue Ramp to 7th Avenue

  • From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Logan Street

  • Turn right onto Centre Avenue

  • Turn right onto 6th Avenue

  • Turn right onto Grant Street

  • Follow Grant Street to 7th Avenue

  • End detour

Northbound I-579 Ramp to 7th Avenue

  • Take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue ramp

  • Turn left onto Washington Place

  • Turn left onto Centre Avenue

  • Turn right onto 6th Avenue

  • Turn right onto Grant Street

  • Follow Grant Street to 7th Avenue

  • End detour

Southbound I-579 Ramp to 7th Avenue

  • From the 7th Avenue/6th Avenue off-ramp from southbound I-579, bear left toward PPG Arena/6th Avenue

  • Turn right onto 6th Avenue

  • Turn right onto Grant Street

  • Follow Grant Street to 7th Avenue

  • End Detour

The work is part of the $29.34 million I-579 CAP project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

