Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,026 in the last 365 days.

Work Scheduled for Market Street Bridge Over Route 22 In Greenwood Township, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin this week on the Market Street (Route 1015) bridge spanning Route 22 in Greenwood Township, Perry County.

Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, May 25. The bridge will be restricted to a single 12-foot lane with temporary traffic signals providing traffic control. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


A truck detour will be in place during this project. Trucks wishing to access the west side of the bridge from the east should take westbound Route 22 to the Route 333 (Cocolamus Road) exit, then take Route 22 east to the Route 17/Millerstown exit and Market Street. Trucks wishing to access the east side of the bridge from the west should take eastbound Route 22 to the Route 34/Newport Exit, then take Route 22 east to Route 17/Millerstown and Market Street.


This project includes superstructure painting, latex modified concrete overlay, deck joint replacement, and concrete repairs of the existing 2-span steel multi-girder bridge carrying Market Street over Route 22. 


Work is expected to be completed in September of 2022. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Work Scheduled for Market Street Bridge Over Route 22 In Greenwood Township, Perry County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.