Work Scheduled for Market Street Bridge Over Route 22 In Greenwood Township, Perry County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin this week on the Market Street (Route 1015) bridge spanning Route 22 in Greenwood Township, Perry County.

Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, May 25. The bridge will be restricted to a single 12-foot lane with temporary traffic signals providing traffic control. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.







A truck detour will be in place during this project. Trucks wishing to access the west side of the bridge from the east should take westbound Route 22 to the Route 333 (Cocolamus Road) exit, then take Route 22 east to the Route 17/Millerstown exit and Market Street. Trucks wishing to access the east side of the bridge from the west should take eastbound Route 22 to the Route 34/Newport Exit, then take Route 22 east to Route 17/Millerstown and Market Street.





This project includes superstructure painting, latex modified concrete overlay, deck joint replacement, and concrete repairs of the existing 2-span steel multi-girder bridge carrying Market Street over Route 22.





Work is expected to be completed in September of 2022.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018





###





